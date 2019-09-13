Benzinga : Cannabis' Javier Hasse To Speak At Major Events In The U.S., Jamaica, Argentina

DETROIT, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a financial technology company centered on delivering actionable trading insights, is announcing its managing director for cannabis, Javier Hasse, will be touring the Americas and speaking at four major cannabis conferences in upcoming weeks. Below is a list of major speaking engagements.

Jamaica

Catch Hasse at Canex Jamaica in Montego Bay, Jamaica Sept. 26-28. At the largest cannabis event in Jamaica, he will discuss finance-related topics alongside high-profile speakers like:

Bruce Linton , founder of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC)

, founder of (NYSE: CGC) Cam Battley , Chief Corporate Officer at Aurora Cannabis Inc

, Chief Corporate Officer at Steve DeAngelo , famed activist and founder of Harborside Inc

, famed activist and founder of C.J. Wallace, founder of Think Big

Douglas K. Gordon , founder of CanEx

, founder of CanEx Emily Paxhia , founding partner and managing director at Poseidon Investment Management

, founding partner and managing director at Poseidon Investment Management John Kagia , Chief Knowledge Officer at New Frontier Data

, Chief Knowledge Officer at New Frontier Data John Salley , entrepreneur, activist, and five-time NBA champion

, entrepreneur, activist, and five-time NBA champion Robert Hoban , president and founder of Hoban Law

, president and founder of Tahira Rehmatullah , president of T3 Ventures Advisory, partner at Big Tent Ventures and Ceylon Solutions, and board member at Akerna Corp.

, president of T3 Ventures Advisory, partner Tent Ventures and Ceylon Solutions, and board member at Vicente Fox , former President of Mexico

"CanEx continues to grow and evolve as a global gathering of influential thought leaders in the cannabis industry. As we enter our fourth year, we expect attendees from over 35 countries to descend on Montego Bay ready to pursue collaborations and opportunities with their counterparts from across the globe. We are thrilled at the quality of speakers and range of partners who have joined forces with us," says Douglas Gordon, the event's organizer.

"We consider it a real opportunity to have Javier aboard as one of our speakers. I had the opportunity to hear him speak at a conference in Cartagena, Colombia earlier this year and was thoroughly impressed by both his knowledge and his ability to shape a powerful discourse around key topics in the industry. His stellar reputation as a journalist and emerging thought leader is well-earned, and we are delighted that he accepted our invitation to participate at CanEx Jamaica 2019."

Argentina

Next up, Javier will be keynoting ExpoCannabis Argentina , also the largest cannabis event in the country.

The keynote,"The Industrial Boom of Cannabis: employment, taxation and statistics," is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 6.

"Argentina's first big cannabis business event is being held at La Rural, one of the strongholds of the country's conservative oligarchy. It's proof of how far cannabis has come," Hasse said. I couldn't be more excited to be part of such a historic moment."

Chicago

Later in October, Mr. Hasse is touring the U.S., participating at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago, Illinois Oct.22-23.

Speakers this year include:

Jim Fickenscher and Will Roberts of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc

and of Jessica Billingsley , CEO of Akerna Corp.

, CEO of Akerna Corp. Tim Seymour , CIO at Seymour Asset Management

, CIO at Seymour Asset Management Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve Cannabis Corp

, CEO of Peter Miller , CEO and co-founder at SLANG Worldwide Inc

, CEO and co-founder at Charles Bachtell , CEO and co-founder of Cresco Labs Inc

, CEO and co-founder of Andy Williams , co-founder and CEO of Medicine Man Technologies Inc (OTC: MDCL)

, co-founder and CEO of (OTC: MDCL) And many more.

"At Benzinga we've been working tirelessly to connect amazing cannabis companies with investors. We are not only excited that we host events where real relationships are formed, but also that we have one of the strongest editorial teams in the business," says Luke Jacobin, Benzinga's chief revenue officer.

Miami

Finally, Hasse will be hosting panels on media and investing at the 4th Annual Cannabis Lab Conference & Expo in Miami, Florida.

Featured speakers include Saul Kaye of iCAN, David Tran of Dope Media, former NFL champ Ricky Williams, Rohan Marley, Gerry Greenspoon of Greenspoon Marder and many others.

