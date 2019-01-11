Financialbuzz.com: 'Stock Market Video Recap' Week Ending January 11th, 2019

NEW YORK, January 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

U.S. markets began the second week of the new year on a positive note. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 marked five straight days of gains, mainly revolving around trade talks between the U.S. and China. The Dow Jones gained as much as 679.98 points or 2.91% from the week's low on Monday to the high on Wednesday. The S&P 500 Index gained 69.73 points or 2.76%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 229.94 or 3.4% from the week's low to its high. Ongoing discussions over trade talks, as well as interest rate hikes, worried investors previously, but current optimism revolving around the matter impacted the market this week. However, U.S. markets opened lower on Thursday over China's declining economic data and disappointing domestic retailer sales, which offset the Federal Reserve's announcement about its cautiousness towards future interest rate hikes. Stocks were also pressured after U.S. President Donald Trump walked out of a meeting with Democrats on Wednesday and may consider declaring a state of national emergency in order to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico. Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU), The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA), Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ), Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY), Macy's Inc. (NYSE: M).

According to MarketWatch, JJ Kinahan, Chief Market Strategist at TD Ameritrade said, "Retailers are having a bad morning, and that's obviously weighing on markets today." Regardless, investors seem to be optimistic about the U.S. and China making progress on trade negotiations, Kinahan said. "The recent selloff was all about uncertainty over trade and growth," he noted. "As we start rolling into earnings next week there are hints and hopes that there will be more clarity on this issue going forward."

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares skyrocketed by more than 23% on Monday after releasing its preliminary numbers for its active accounts and streaming hours for its fourth quarter of 2018. Roku reported that streaming hours grew by 68% to 7.3 billion hours and 27 million active user accounts. Analysts had forecast 6.6 billion streaming hours and 27.1 million accounts. Roku's strong fourth quarter now brings its fiscal 2018 streaming hours up to 24 billion, increasing 61% year over year.

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) reported its fourth-quarter deliveries and despite missing its full-year target, the Company delivered a record amount of aircraft in 2018. For the fourth quarter, Boeing delivered 238 commercial airplanes, bringing 2018 totals to 806. However, Boeing had previously forecast full-year deliveries of 810 to 815, but its suppliers had caused shipment delays. Boeing's stock rose by 3.2% following the announcement.

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) reported its third quarter financial results on Wednesday and topped analysts' estimates. However, shares plunged due to weaker sales in its wine and spirit segment as well as its investment in Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) backfiring. For the third quarter, Constellation reported earnings per share of USD 2.37 on revenue of USD 1.97 Billion. Analysts forecast earnings per share of USD 2.06 on revenue of USD 1.91 Billion. The Company's wine and spirit segment revenue increase minimally by 0.4% year over year to USD 762.8 Million. Constellation also said its investment into Canopy will slash USD 25 cents off its full-year earnings per share outlook.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) announced its third quarter financial results on Wednesday and topped analysts' earnings estimates, which sent shares soaring by 20%. For the third quarter, the Company reported earnings per share of USD 18 cents on revenues of USD 3.03 Billion. Analysts expected earnings per share of USD 17 cents on revenues of USD 3.04 Billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had previously forecast declining profits and earnings, however, the Company said it is now ahead and projects its fiscal 2019 earnings per share to remain flat year over year. Analysts had forecast the Company's earnings per share to slide about 21%.

Macy's Inc. (NYSE: M) shares tumbled 19% on Thursday after the Company reported disappointing sales results for the combined months of November and December and cut its 2018 earnings outlook. For the two months, Macy's reported that comparable sales were up 1.1%. Due to the weaker-than-expected holiday sales, Macy's revised its sales forecast for fiscal 2018. Macy's is now expecting net sales to remain flat compared to its previous projection of a 0.3% to 0.7% increase. The retailer forecasts diluted earnings per share of USD 3.95 to USD 4.00 compared to its previous outlook of USD 4.10 to USD 4.30, while analysts are projecting earnings per share of USD 4.23.

