Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Canopy Growth Corporation    WEED   CA1380351009

CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

(WEED)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

CANOPY GROWTH SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Canopy Growth Corporation - CGC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 10:51pm EST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until January 20, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC), if they purchased the Company’s securities between June 21, 2019 and November 13, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Canopy Growth and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-cgc/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by January 20, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

Canopy Growth and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On November 14, 2019, pre-market, the Company announced its 2Q2019 results including a larger-than-expected loss for the quarter, a restructuring charge of $32.7 million.

On this news, the price of Canopy Growth’s shares plummeted.

The case is Ortiz v. Canopy Growth Corporation et al,.2:19cv20543.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
10:51pCANOPY GROWTH SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY F : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
07:31pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Canopy Growth..
BU
06:55pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Canopy Gr..
BU
03:56pCANOPY GROWTH : shares fall after Constellation Brands says no plans for more in..
AQ
10:08aCANOPY GROWTH : Presents Flower Forward the Future of Cannabis
AQ
10:08aRivers Rundown Canopy Rivers Portfolio Companies Expand Operations, Leadershi..
AQ
11/21CANOPY GROWTH ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action ..
BU
11/21Health Care Up On Demand For Less-Trade-Focused Sectors -- Health Care Roundu..
DJ
11/21IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
11/21Pot stocks soar as U.S. House committee clears bill on federal weed legalizat..
RE
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 414 M
EBIT 2020 -701 M
Net income 2020 -1 891 M
Finance 2020 923 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,68x
P/E ratio 2021 -23,7x
EV / Sales2020 18,4x
EV / Sales2021 4,78x
Capitalization 8 529 M
Chart CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Canopy Growth Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 32,76  CAD
Last Close Price 24,47  CAD
Spread / Highest target 247%
Spread / Average Target 33,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Zekulin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rade Kovacevic President
David Eric Klein Chairman
Andre Fernandez Chief Operating Officer
Mike Lee Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-26.17%7 094
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD-3.13%5 198
AURORA CANNABIS INC.-38.94%3 274
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO LTD--.--%3 194
HUTCHISON CHINA MEDITECH LIMITED0.00%3 163
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.33.75%3 046
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group