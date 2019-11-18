Log in
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

(WEED)
CGC LOSS ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Canopy Growth Corporation – CGC

11/18/2019 | 02:02pm EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) resulting from allegations that Canopy may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On November 14, 2019, Canopy announced its Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results. The results included an EBITDA loss of CA$155.7M and revenue which fell below analyst estimates. The Company also miscalculated its inventory and demand, particularly for oil and softgel products. Restructuring and charges from returns and pricing changes also reduced quarterly gross margins by CA$40.4M.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Canopy investors. If you purchased shares of Canopy please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1725.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
