CGC LOSS ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Canopy Growth Corporation – CGC

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) resulting from allegations that Canopy may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On November 14, 2019, Canopy announced its Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results. The results included an EBITDA loss of CA$155.7M and revenue which fell below analyst estimates. The Company also miscalculated its inventory and demand, particularly for oil and softgel products. Restructuring and charges from returns and pricing changes also reduced quarterly gross margins by CA$40.4M.

