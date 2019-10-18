Canopy Growth : Hey, Brandon, thanks for all the love. Another Tokyo Smoke is rolling into town.

Log in
10/18/2019 | 10:15am EDT

Oct 18, 2019ByCommunications

BRANDON, MANITOBA - Tokyo Smoke, Canada's award-winning and design-focused cannabis retailer, is opening its second location in Brandon and you do not want to miss this! The new store is conveniently located in Brandon's Corral Centre.

The Tokyo Smoke store team looks forward to meeting the neighbours and creating a hub for adult recreational cannabis education and culture. As we look back on the successes we have shared over the last year of cannabis legalization, we are excited that the 18th Street North store represents Canopy Growth's 27th brick and mortar location within Canada.

Grand Opening details:
Saturday, October 19 at 10:00 a.m.
Unit #3 915 18th Street North
Brandon, Manitoba
R7A 7S1

What's the party plan? - Morning coffee provided by Brandon's own Fraser Sneath Coffee
- Delicious baked goods from Chez Angela to enjoy with your java
- Afternoon performance by local artist Mitchell Mozdzen from 4-5 pm - The opportunity to ask store staff all of your burning questions

Guests will be required to show ID as proof they are legal age of consumption in the province of Manitoba (19+).

For further information: questions or media requests, please contact:

Samantha Spence Senior Communications Advisor samantha.spence@canopygrowth.com (437) 234-8105

About Tokyo SmokeTokyo Smoke is an award-winning, design-focused, legal cannabis retailer who believes that cannabis is good and that consumers' shopping experience should be nothing short of great. Tokyo Smoke has seven retail stores across Canada and three coffee shops. For more information please visit www.tokyosmoke.com

Disclaimer

Canopy Growth Corp. published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 14:14:06 UTC
