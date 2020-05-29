Canopy Growth : Pot producer Canopy Growth's loss bigger than expected; shares tumble 20%

Log in
05/29/2020 | 02:13pm EDT
A sign featuring Canopy Growth Corporation's logo is pictured at their facility in Smiths Falls

Canopy Growth Corp on Friday reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss as its recreational cannabis business lost market share due to delayed product launches.

The company also withdrew its target of becoming EBITDA positive by the end of fiscal 2022 due to uncertainties related to the coronavirus crisis, sending its U.S.-listed shares down over 20% and dragging down other weed stocks.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has upended financial markets, was expected to give cannabis companies a boost as customers were seen stockpiling pot brownies and other products to cope with lockdowns.

But delays in Canopy's launch of '2.0 products', which include the highly sought brownies, beverages and vapes, hit the company's recreational revenue in the fourth quarter and pulled down overall revenue by 13% compared with the third quarter.

Added to that, the company had to temporarily shut most of its retail stores in March and is in the middle of a restructuring program that has included divestitures and layoffs in hopes of becoming profitable.

Canopy's recreational market share declined from the low 20s to high teens, Chief Financial Officer Mike Lee told analysts.

"Simply put, we missed opportunities," he said.

Jefferies analysts said Canopy has 'much more work to do' than they had thought earlier and called it worrying that executives spoke of a need to 'understand what customers want'.

"Probably the worst thing to hear from a market share leader," the analysts wrote in a note.

Net loss attributable to Canopy widened to C$1.30 billion ($946.21 million) in the quarter ended March 31 due to impairment and restructuring-related charges of C$743 million.

Excluding charges, Canopy's C$1.55 per share loss was much bigger than analysts' estimate of C$0.59 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = C$1.37)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar and Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Financials
Sales 2020 420 M 304 M 304 M
Net income 2020 -2 025 M -1 467 M -1 467 M
Net cash 2020 166 M 121 M 121 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,32x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10 724 M 7 768 M 7 766 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 25,1x
Nbr of Employees 4 890
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Canopy Growth Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 30,24 CAD
Last Close Price 30,57 CAD
Spread / Highest target 96,3%
Spread / Average Target -1,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Eric Klein Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rade Kovacevic President
Judy A. Schmeling Chairman
Andre Fernandez Chief Operating Officer
Mike Lee Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION11.94%6 949
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD-11.07%4 770
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.0.24%3 291
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.1.02%3 274
CRONOS GROUP INC.-6.62%2 345
AURORA CANNABIS INC.-36.68%1 550
