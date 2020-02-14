Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Canopy Growth Corporation    WEED   CA1380351009

CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

(WEED)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Canopy Growth posts smaller-than-expected loss, to cut more costs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 09:18am EST
A sign featuring Canopy Growth Corporation's logo is pictured at their facility in Smiths Falls

Canopy Growth Corp reported a smaller-than-expected loss in the third quarter on Friday, as the Canadian pot producer kept a tight lid on costs amid growing investor pressure to turn a profit, sending its shares up 20%.

The company, whose operating costs fell 14% from the prior quarter, said it would take further steps to cut costs and streamline its business.

Canopy's upbeat results also boosted other pot stocks, with CannTrust Holdings up nearly 12% and Aphria, Tilray, Aurora Cannabis and Cronos all up over 7% in premarket trading.

More than a year after Canada's legalization of recreational weed, most producers have failed to turn profitable because of fewer-than-expected retail stores and oversupply issues.

To pacify investors, pot producers have started the year by announcing a range of cost-cutting measures. Last week, Aurora cut 500 jobs and Tilray about 140 jobs, or about 10% of its total workforce.

Last year, major shareholder Constellation Brands Inc pushed its finance head David Klein to take the helm at Canopy, months after the Corona-beer maker expressed disappointment over heavy losses the pot producer reported in 2018.

"Actions taken earlier this year are expected to meaningfully reduce stock-based compensation in FY21, and we have started to implement tighter cost controls across the organization," Canopy Chief Financial Officer Mike Lee said in a statement.

Excluding items, Canopy's loss of 35 Canadian cents per share in the third quarter ended Dec. 31 was smaller than the average analyst estimate of 49 Canadian cents.

Its net revenue of C$123.8 million also beat estimates of C$105.1 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Canopy said its cash and cash equivalents were C$1.56 billion at Dec. 31, down from C$2.48 billion at March 31, 2019.

"The Canadian market is difficult, with development trailing all initial expectations, but Canopy's results showcase stronger execution, providing initial evidence of an enduring right to win as the category accelerates," Stifel analyst Andrew Carter wrote in a note.

($1 = 1.3241 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTRIA GROUP 0.55% 45.75 Delayed Quote.-8.54%
APHRIA INC -3.50% 15.15 End-of-day quote.0.00%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 4.59% 2.03 Delayed Quote.-29.75%
CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC. 0.00% 1.16 Delayed Quote.-10.83%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 19.20% 30.99 Delayed Quote.-5.24%
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC. 1.24% 203.145 Delayed Quote.6.03%
CRONOS GROUP INC. 2.47% 9.78 Delayed Quote.-8.53%
HEXO CORP. 2.98% 1.77 Delayed Quote.-18.84%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. -6.35% 0.64 Delayed Quote.-21.33%
THE SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY, INC. 6.17% 0.43 Delayed Quote.-35.71%
TILRAY, INC. -1.22% 17.7 Delayed Quote.-5.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
09:18aCanopy Growth posts smaller-than-expected loss, to cut more costs
RE
08:29aCANOPY RIVERS : swings to loss, withdraws guidance on industry headwinds
AQ
06:01aCANOPY GROWTH : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
AQ
02/13Weed producer CannTrust appoints Greg Guyatt as CEO
RE
02/12TSX rises 0.31% to 17,832.85
RE
02/12Cuomo Doubts Marijuana Can Be Legalized Outside Budget
DJ
02/11TSX rises 0.21% to 17,777.11
RE
02/11CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
02/10TSX rises 0.48% to 17,740.57
RE
02/10CANOPY GROWTH : Budding partnership reaps sustainable solutions for Niagara-on-t..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 408 M
EBIT 2020 -722 M
Net income 2020 -1 938 M
Finance 2020 1 616 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,78x
P/E ratio 2021 -20,6x
EV / Sales2020 18,2x
EV / Sales2021 10,9x
Capitalization 9 041 M
Chart CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Canopy Growth Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 30,82  CAD
Last Close Price 25,88  CAD
Spread / Highest target 143%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Eric Klein Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rade Kovacevic President
Judy A. Schmeling Chairman
Andre Fernandez Chief Operating Officer
Mike Lee Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-5.24%6 856
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD-2.95%5 377
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO LTD--.--%2 947
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.-1.22%2 895
CRONOS GROUP INC.-8.53%2 341
AURORA CANNABIS INC.-29.75%1 727
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group