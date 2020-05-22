Canopy Growth : to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call on May 29, 2020

Company to host Virtual Investor Meeting on June 22, 2020

SMITHS FALLS, ON, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 ended March 31, 2020 before financial markets open on May 29, 2020.

Following the release of its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results, Canopy Growth will host an audio webcast with David Klein, CEO and Mike Lee, EVP & CFO at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on May 29, 2020.

Webcast Information

A live audio webcast will be available at:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1308617&tp_key=850fd370f4

Replay Information

A replay will be accessible by webcast until 11:59 PM ET on August 27, 2020 at:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1308617&tp_key=850fd370f4

Virtual Investor Meeting

The Company will also host a Virtual Investor Meeting on June 22, 2020 where CEO David Klein and select senior leadership team members will discuss Canopy Growth's strategic priorities. The event will begin at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. Pre-registration for the event is recommended and is available at: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1316788&tp_key=8a2b9cefcc

Webcast Information

A live audio webcast of the Virtual Investor Meeting will be available at:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1316788&tp_key=8a2b9cefcc

Replay Information

A replay of the Virtual Investor Meeting will be accessible by webcast until 11:59 PM ET on September 18, 2020 at: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1316788&tp_key=8a2b9cefcc

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED, NYSE:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp and cannabis device company, offering distinct brands and curated cannabis varieties in dried, oil and Softgel capsule forms, as well as medical devices through Canopy Growth's subsidiary, Storz & Bickel GMbH & Co. KG. From product and process innovation to market execution, Canopy Growth is driven by a passion for leadership and a commitment to building a world-class cannabis company one product, site and country at a time.

Canopy Growth's medical division, Spectrum Therapeutics is proudly dedicated to educating healthcare practitioners, conducting robust clinical research, and furthering the public's understanding of cannabis, and has devoted millions of dollars toward cutting edge, commercializable research and IP development. Spectrum Therapeutics sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification Spectrum system as well as single cannabinoid Dronabinol under the brand Bionorica Ethics.

Canopy Growth operates retail stores across Canada under its award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners. Tweed is a globally recognized cannabis brand which has built a large and loyal following by focusing on quality products and meaningful customer relationships.

From our historic public listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange to our continued international expansion, pride in advancing shareholder value through leadership is engrained in all we do at Canopy Growth. Canopy Growth has established partnerships with leading sector names including cannabis icons Snoop Dogg and Seth Rogen, breeding legends DNA Genetics and Green House Seeds, and Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands, to name but a few. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com

