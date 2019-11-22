Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Canopy Growth Corporation Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CGC) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 14, 2019, Canopy reported a CA$32.7 million restructuring charge “for returns, return provisions, and pricing allowances primarily related to its softgel and oil portfolio.”

On this news, Canopy’s stock price fell $2.66, or over 14%, to close at $15.84 on November 14, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Canopy securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191122005548/en/