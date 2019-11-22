Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Canopy Growth Corporation Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CGC) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 14, 2019, Canopy reported a CA$32.7 million restructuring charge “for returns, return provisions, and pricing allowances primarily related to its softgel and oil portfolio.”

On this news, Canopy’s stock price fell $2.66, or over 14%, to close at $15.84 on November 14, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Canopy securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191122005546/en/