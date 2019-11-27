Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Canopy Growth Corporation    CGC   CA1380351009

CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

(CGC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

INVESTOR ALERT - Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 20, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 10:01am EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy" or the "Company") (NYSE: CGC) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased Canopy securities between June 21, 2019 through November 13, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cgc.      

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing weak demand for its softgel and oil products; (2) as a result, the Company would be forced to take a CA$32.7 million restructuring charge due to poor sales, excessive returns, and excess inventory; and (3) due to the foregoing, defendants' statements about Canopy's receivables, business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cgc or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Canopy you have until January 20, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert---canopy-growth-corporation-cgc---bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-investors-with-losses-exceeding-100k-of-class-action-and-lead-plaintiff-deadline-january-20-2020-300964264.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
10:01aINVESTOR ALERT - CANOPY GROWTH CORPO : January 20, 2020
PR
09:30aCANOPY RIVERS : Kevin Durant's Thirty Five Ventures Joins Canopy Rivers Strategi..
AQ
07:31aCANOPY GROWTH : Outlines "Cannabis 2.0" Portfolio
PR
11/26GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
11/26Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
11/26CANOPY GROWTH : Receives Health Canada License for State-of-the-Art Beverage Fac..
AQ
11/26CANOPY GROWTH : BC Centre on Substance Use hosts inaugural Cannabis Science Symp..
AQ
11/26Cannabis sales in EU raise $13 billion for crime gangs
RE
11/26CANOPY GROWTH : Expands Investor Relations Team with Appointment of Wall Street ..
PR
11/25SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC) Sued for Mis..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group