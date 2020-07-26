CanSino Biologics : INSIDE INFORMATION COOPERATION WITH PFIZER TO PROMOTE MCV4 PRODUCT MENHYCIA

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CanSino Biologics Inc.

康 希 諾 生 物 股 份 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6185)

INSIDE INFORMATION

COOPERATION WITH PFIZER TO

PROMOTE MCV4 PRODUCT MENHYCIA™

INTRODUCTION

This announcement is made by CanSino Biologics Inc. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule

13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a promotional services agreement (the "Agreement") with Pfizer Investment Co., Ltd. (輝瑞投資有限公