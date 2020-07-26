CanSino Biologics : INSIDE INFORMATION COOPERATION WITH PFIZER TO PROMOTE MCV4 PRODUCT MENHYCIA
07/26/2020 | 07:41am EDT
CanSino Biologics Inc.
康 希 諾 生 物 股 份 公 司
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock code: 6185)
INSIDE INFORMATION
COOPERATION WITH PFIZER TO
PROMOTE MCV4 PRODUCT MENHYCIA™
INTRODUCTION
This announcement is made by CanSino Biologics Inc. (the "Company")
pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).
The Company is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a promotional services agreement (the "Agreement") with Pfizer Investment Co., Ltd. (輝瑞投資有限公
司) ("Pfizer"), pursuant to which the Company authorized Pfizer to exclusively promote its Groups A, C, Y and W135 meningococcal conjugate vaccine ("MCV4") product Menhycia™ (the "Cooperation Product") in the Authorized Region (as defined below) during the Cooperation Period (as defined below).
PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT Parties:
The signing parties to the Agreement are the Company and Pfizer.
Cooperation period:
The cooperation period will commence from the effective date of the Agreement and will be up to ten years from the date of the first lot release certificate is obtained for the Cooperation Product (the "Cooperation Period").
Authorized Region:
China (for the purpose of the Agreement, excluding Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan) (the "Authorized Region").
Details of the cooperation:
The Company grants Pfizer (i) the right to exclusively promote the Cooperation Product in the Authorized Region during the Cooperation Period; and (ii) the right to use the Company's trademarks and technical information within the Authorized Region for the purpose of promoting the Cooperation Product during the Cooperation Period.
Payment term:
The Company shall pay the service fee to Pfizer according to the achievement of the promotion target of each year as prescribed in the Agreement.
DESCRIPTION OF THE MCV4
The Cooperation Product is a potential China first-in-class vaccine preventing meningococcal meningitis, and the first new drug application ("NDA") for MCV4 being accepted in China. The Company's MCV4 candidate was found to be safe and well-tolerated, and showed good immunogenicity and efficacy in all age groups in clinical trials.
The Company has completed clinical trials and has submitted the NDA for the Cooperation Product. The National Medical Products Administration ("NMPA") accepted the Company's NDA in November 2019. In December 2019, the Center for Drug Evaluation of NMPA granted priority review to the Company's NDA for the Cooperation Product.
The Cooperation Product will be launched after receiving the NDA approval. The trade name of the Cooperation Product is Menhycia™.
IMPACT OF THE AGREEMENT ON THE COMPANY
This Agreement demonstrates the recognition of the competitiveness, technology strength and the quality of the Company's products by multinational pharmaceutical companies. The Company believes that the Agreement with Pfizer will safeguard the success of commercialization of the Cooperation Product, and will be a solid foundation for building up the Company's brand image and establishing a marketing system which meets international standards.
INTRODUCTION OF PFIZER INC.
Pfizer Inc. is one of the world's leading research-based biopharmaceutical companies. It was founded in 1849 in New York. Pfizer Inc.'s purpose: breakthroughs that change patients' lives.
Pfizer Inc. began its business operations in China in 1989 and is now one of the leading multinational biopharmaceutical companies in China, with a presence in more than 300 cities nationwide and a staff of more than 12,000. Pfizer Inc. has invested more than US$1.5 billion in China, and established 3 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities.
Pfizer Inc. is committed to be an essential part of China's healthcare system. Pfizer Inc. promotes the enhancement of Chinese people's health and the country's healthcare standard. Pfizer Inc. works to meet the unmet medical needs of China's people in an innovative, socially responsible and commercially viable way.
RISK WARNING
Cautionary Statement required by Rule 18A.05 of the Listing Rules: The Company cannot guarantee that it will ultimately commercialize the MCV4 successfully. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.
By Order of the Board
CanSino Biologics Inc.
Xuefeng YU
Chairman
Hong Kong, July 26, 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors comprises Dr. Xuefeng YU, Dr. Shou Bai CHAO, Dr. Tao ZHU and Dr. Dongxu QIU as executive Directors, Mr. Qiang XU, Mr. Liang LIN, Ms. Nisa Bernice Wing-Yu LEUNG and Mr. Zhi XIAO as non-executive Directors, and Mr. Shiu Kwan Danny WAI, Ms. Zhu XIN, Mr. Shuifa GUI and Mr. Jianzhong LIU as independent non-executive Directors.
