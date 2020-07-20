CanSino COVID-19 vaccine shows immune response in human trial

July 20 (Reuters) - A COVID-19 vaccine developed by CanSino
Biologics Inc and China's military research unit has
shown to be safe and induced immune response in most of the
recipients who got one shot, researchers said on Monday.
The CanSino candidate, named Ad5-nCOV, is one of a handful
of vaccines that have shown some promise in human testing and
gear up for late-stage trials, along with projects involving
Moderna, BioNTech and Inovio Pharmaceuticals
.
