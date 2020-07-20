Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  CanSino Biologics Inc.    6185   CNE100003F01

CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.

(6185)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CanSino COVID-19 vaccine shows immune response in human trial

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 09:54am EDT

July 20 (Reuters) - A COVID-19 vaccine developed by CanSino Biologics Inc and China's military research unit has shown to be safe and induced immune response in most of the recipients who got one shot, researchers said on Monday.

The CanSino candidate, named Ad5-nCOV, is one of a handful of vaccines that have shown some promise in human testing and gear up for late-stage trials, along with projects involving Moderna, BioNTech and Inovio Pharmaceuticals . (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Roxanne Liu; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE 7.05% 90.7 Delayed Quote.151.62%
CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC. -6.97% 203 End-of-day quote.244.36%
INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. -9.90% 24.2699 Delayed Quote.717.27%
MODERNA, INC. -15.49% 79.8899 Delayed Quote.384.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.
09:54aCanSino COVID-19 vaccine shows immune response in human trial
RE
07/11China's CanSino in talks for COVID-19 vaccine Phase III trial overseas
RE
07/11China's CanSino in talks for COVID-19 vaccine Phase III trial overseas
RE
07/01BioNTech and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine shows potential in human trial
RE
07/01COVID-19 : CanSino's vaccine gets approval for military use in China
AQ
06/29India's first COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for human trials
RE
06/29CanSino's COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for military use in China
RE
06/06Vaccine Giant Promises a Billion Covid Shots for Poor Countries
DJ
06/05In Race for Covid-19 Vaccine, China Tries for a Coup
DJ
05/28Novartis Inks Deal to Make Experimental Coronavirus Vaccine
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 299 M 42,8 M 42,8 M
Net income 2020 -55,6 M -7,95 M -7,95 M
Net Debt 2020 31,6 M 4,53 M 4,53 M
P/E ratio 2020 -747x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 41 636 M 5 955 M 5 958 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 139x
Nbr of Employees 429
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.
Duration : Period :
CanSino Biologics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 142,96 CNY
Last Close Price 183,03 CNY
Spread / Highest target 29,6%
Spread / Average Target -21,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -73,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xue Feng Yu Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & GM
Jiang Feng Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shou Bai Chao COO, Executive Director & Deputy General Manager
Jing Wang Chief Financial Officer & Board Secretary
Tao Zhu Executive Director, CSO & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.244.36%5 829
CSL LIMITED2.78%89 953
BIOGEN INC.-5.00%45 999
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.71.59%40 806
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.151.71%28 604
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.44.25%24 909
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group