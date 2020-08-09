CanSino to start Phase III trial of COVID-19 vaccine in Saudi

DUBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will soon begin Phase
III clinical trials on around 5,000 people for a COVID-19
vaccine developed by China's CanSino Biologics Inc, a
Saudi health ministry spokesman said on Sunday.
Last month, CanSino's co-founder said the company was in
talks with Russia, Brazil, Chile and Saudi Arabia to launch a
Phase III trial of the vaccine candidate, Ad5-nCOV.
The vaccine uses a harmless cold virus known as adenovirus
type-5 (Ad5) to carry genetic material from the coronavirus into
the body.
Researchers said last month that CanSino's vaccine,
co-developed with China's military research unit, appeared to be
safe and induced immune responses in most subjects.
Saudi Arabia plans to test the vaccine alongside a placebo
on 5,000 volunteers and is currently preparing trials in the
cities of Riyadh, Dammam and Mecca, Saudi state news agency SPA
said on Saturday.
No COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for commercial use.
CanSino's candidate became the first in China to move into
human testing in March but other potential vaccines developed by
Sinovac Biotech and a unit of China National
Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) have already been approved for
Phase III trials overseas.
