Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  CanSino Biologics Inc.    6185   CNE100003F01

CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.

(6185)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/07
241 HKD   -4.21%
10:34aCanSino to start Phase III trial of COVID-19 vaccine in Saudi
RE
08/07AstraZeneca Sets Deal in China Market -- WSJ
DJ
08/06AstraZeneca Strikes Deal to Produce Covid-19 Vaccine for China
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CanSino to start Phase III trial of COVID-19 vaccine in Saudi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/09/2020 | 10:34am EDT

DUBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will soon begin Phase III clinical trials on around 5,000 people for a COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's CanSino Biologics Inc, a Saudi health ministry spokesman said on Sunday.

Last month, CanSino's co-founder said the company was in talks with Russia, Brazil, Chile and Saudi Arabia to launch a Phase III trial of the vaccine candidate, Ad5-nCOV.

The vaccine uses a harmless cold virus known as adenovirus type-5 (Ad5) to carry genetic material from the coronavirus into the body.

Researchers said last month that CanSino's vaccine, co-developed with China's military research unit, appeared to be safe and induced immune responses in most subjects.

Saudi Arabia plans to test the vaccine alongside a placebo on 5,000 volunteers and is currently preparing trials in the cities of Riyadh, Dammam and Mecca, Saudi state news agency SPA said on Saturday.

No COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for commercial use.

CanSino's candidate became the first in China to move into human testing in March but other potential vaccines developed by Sinovac Biotech and a unit of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) have already been approved for Phase III trials overseas.

(Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir; Writing by Yousef Saba; editing by David Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC. -4.21% 241 End-of-day quote.308.82%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.04% 6.4077 Delayed Quote.40.55%
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD. 0.32% 19.04 End-of-day quote.-33.08%
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. -0.31% 6.47 Delayed Quote.-6.77%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.22% 73.584 Delayed Quote.17.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.
10:34aCanSino to start Phase III trial of COVID-19 vaccine in Saudi
RE
08/07AstraZeneca Sets Deal in China Market -- WSJ
DJ
08/06AstraZeneca Strikes Deal to Produce Covid-19 Vaccine for China
DJ
08/05Canada signs deals with Pfizer, Moderna for experimental COVID-19 vaccines
RE
07/30A BIG OBSTACLE : Where can CanSino test its vaccine abroad?
RE
07/30A BIG OBSTACLE : Where can CanSino test its vaccine abroad?
RE
07/29CANSINO BIOLOGICS : Inside information determination of the offer size and issue..
PU
07/26CANSINO BIOLOGICS : Inside information cooperation with pfizer to promote mcv4 p..
PU
07/24WHO scientist sees regulators cooperating to speed COVID-19 vaccine approval
RE
07/23China's Sinopharm says coronavirus vaccine could be ready by year-end - state..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 122 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
Net income 2020 -109 M -15,6 M -15,6 M
Net Debt 2020 31,6 M 4,54 M 4,54 M
P/E ratio 2020 -350x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 48 235 M 6 923 M 6 923 M
EV / Sales 2020 396x
EV / Sales 2021 56,3x
Nbr of Employees 429
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.
Duration : Period :
CanSino Biologics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 156,25 CNY
Last Close Price 216,64 CNY
Spread / Highest target 9,46%
Spread / Average Target -27,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -77,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xue Feng Yu Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & GM
Jiang Feng Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shou Bai Chao COO, Executive Director & Deputy General Manager
Jing Wang Chief Financial Officer & Board Secretary
Tao Zhu Executive Director, CSO & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.308.82%6 923
CSL LIMITED-0.57%89 334
BIOGEN INC.3.03%48 398
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.77.37%42 742
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.224.31%36 982
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.72.33%29 772
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group