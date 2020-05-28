Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  CanSino Biologics Inc.    6185   CNE100003F01

CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.

(6185)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 05/28
163.2 HKD   -6.21%
12:37pCanada's Huawei extradition ruling could unleash more Chinese backlash
RE
05/26TAKE FIVE : Coronavirus vaccine race is on
RE
05/22Health Care Up On Covid Treatment Optimism -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canada's Huawei extradition ruling could unleash more Chinese backlash

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 12:37pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver

By David Ljunggren and Steve Scherer

A Canadian court ruling that could permit the extradition of a senior Huawei Technologies Co Ltd executive to the United States leaves Canada vulnerable to further retaliation from Beijing, analysts said.

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on Wednesday lost a challenge to a U.S. bid to extradite her to face bank fraud charges, a decision the Chinese embassy in Ottawa strongly denounced.

For Canada, the stakes are high. After Meng's arrest in Vancouver in December 2018, China detained two Canadian citizens on state security charges and blocked imports of some canola seed.

This month, China's CanSino Biologics Inc began working with the country's National Research Council to "pave the way" for future COVID-19 vaccine trials in Canada, and China has been supplying the country with personal protection equipment during the outbreak.

"If China decides to cut us off from those kinds of things, people will die," said Stephanie Carvin, an assistant professor and security expert at Ottawa's Carleton University.

"My very strong concern is that cooperation goes away very quickly, and it leaves us in a very bad position," she added.

Guy Saint-Jacques, a former Canadian ambassador to China, forecast Beijing would announce a trial date for the two Canadian citizens it is holding, as well as taking more punitive trade measures.

"(Chinese President) Xi Jinping will want to appear strong and will want to be seen as acting against Canada," he told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Wednesday he hoped the two countries can continue to "cooperate in areas of mutual interest" as he again called for the immediate release of citizens Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

"There are a lot of issues in play," said Roland Paris, a former foreign policy adviser to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and professor of international affairs at University of Ottawa.

Managing relations with China is like "walking the razor's edge," he said.

"Our approach to China is one that is not naive and... we're not afraid to take a strong line and a firm line when we need to," said a government source in Ottawa, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation.

University of British Columbia professor Paul Evans predicted the two detainees would remain behind bars for some time yet.

The ruling "isn't going to make life easier for the two Michaels," he said.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Steve Scherer and Marguerita Choy)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC. -6.21% 163.2 End-of-day quote.176.84%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.55% 1.52357 Delayed Quote.3.98%
NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION 1.68% 57.01 Delayed Quote.-14.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.
12:37pCanada's Huawei extradition ruling could unleash more Chinese backlash
RE
05/26TAKE FIVE : Coronavirus vaccine race is on
RE
05/22Health Care Up On Covid Treatment Optimism -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05/22TAKE FIVE : Coronavirus vaccine race is on
RE
05/20CANSINO BIOLOGICS : and Precision NanoSystems Announce Collaboration to Co-Devel..
AQ
05/19COVID-19 : Cross Country Update (May 12, 2020)
AQ
05/18Hope as race for Coronavirus vaccine hots up
AQ
05/18AstraZeneca in talks with other governments to replicate UK vaccine deal
RE
05/16Canada's Trudeau to look at possible further aid for airlines, after Air Cana..
RE
05/06CANSINO BIOLOGICS : Nationalism trumps cooperation in virus vaccine race
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 299 M
EBIT 2020 -55,6 M
Net income 2020 -55,6 M
Debt 2020 31,6 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -666x
P/E ratio 2021 133x
EV / Sales2020 122x
EV / Sales2021 47,4x
Capitalization 36 336 M
Chart CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.
Duration : Period :
CanSino Biologics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 142,96 CNY
Last Close Price 163,20 CNY
Spread / Highest target 45,3%
Spread / Average Target -12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -70,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xue Feng Yu Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & GM
Jiang Feng Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shou Bai Chao COO, Executive Director & Deputy General Manager
Jing Wang Chief Financial Officer & Board Secretary
Tao Zhu Executive Director, CSO & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.176.84%4 998
CSL LIMITED4.44%86 064
BIOGEN INC.1.59%49 194
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.44.11%33 356
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS-4.95%23 439
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.26.20%20 897
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group