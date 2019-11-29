Cansino Biologics : POLL RESULTS OF THE 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, THE 2019 FIRST CLASS MEETING OF H SHAREHOLDERS AND THE 2019 FIRST CLASS MEETING OF DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS AND UNLISTED FOREIGN SHAREHOLDERS CHANGE OF MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND ITS COMMITTEES AND CHANGE OF MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS 0 11/29/2019 | 09:23am EST Send by mail :

CanSino Biologics Inc. 康 希 諾 生 物 股 份 公 司 (A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 6185) POLL RESULTS OF THE 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, THE 2019 FIRST CLASS MEETING OF H SHAREHOLDERS AND THE 2019 FIRST CLASS MEETING OF DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS AND UNLISTED FOREIGN SHAREHOLDERS CHANGE OF MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND ITS COMMITTEES AND CHANGE OF MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS POLL RESULTS OF THE EGM AND CLASS MEETINGS The Board hereby announces that the poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the EGM and the Class Meetings held on Friday, November 29, 2019. All resolutions were duly passed. CHANGE OF MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND ITS COMMITTEES The Board hereby announces that (i) Mr. Shuifa GUI has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director of the Company and elected as the chairman of the Remuneration and Assessment Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee; and (ii) Mr. Jianzhong LIU has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director of the Company and elected as a member of the Remuneration and Assessment Committee and the chairman of the Nomination Committee. Dr. Pierre Armand MORGON ceased to be an independent non-executive Director of the Company, the chairman of the Remuneration and Assessment Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee upon conclusion of the EGM. Dr. Luis BARRETO ceased to be an independent non-executive Directors of the Company, a member of the Remuneration and Assessment Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee upon conclusion of the EGM. Dr. Xuefeng YU ceased to be the chairman of the Nomination Committee and continues to be a member of the Nomination Committee upon conclusion of the meeting of the Board held on November 29, 2019. CHANGE OF MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS The Board hereby announces that Ms. Jiangfeng LI has been appointed as a supervisor and the chairman of the board of supervisors of the Company. Mr. Jixiang ZHU ceased to be a supervisor and the chairman of the board of supervisors of the Company upon conclusion of the EGM. 1 CanSino Biologics Inc. (the "Company") announces that at its 2019 first extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM"), the 2019 first class meeting of H shareholders (the "Class Meeting of H Shareholders") and the 2019 first class meeting of domestic shareholders and unlisted foreign shareholders (the "Class Meeting of Domestic Shareholders and Unlisted Foreign Shareholders", together with the Class Meeting of H Shareholders, the "Class Meetings") held on November 29, 2019, all resolutions proposed were duly passed. The EGM and Class Meetings were convened by the Board. Further details of the resolutions are set out in the notice of the EGM dated October 14, 2019 (as supplemented by the supplemental notice dated November 14, 2019), the notice of Class Meeting of H Shareholders dated October 14, 2019, the notice of Class Meeting of Domestic Shareholders and Unlisted Foreign Shareholders dated October 14, 2019, the circular dated October 14, 2019 (the "Circular") and the supplemental circular dated November 14, 2019 (the "Supplemental Circular"). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular and the Supplemental Circular. ATTENDANCE AT THE EGM AND CLASS MEETINGS The Board is pleased to announce that the EGM and Class Meetings were held at Conference Room, Level 11, CITIC Securities Tower, No. 48 Liangmaqiao Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing on November 29, 2019. The attendance of the EGM and Class Meetings is as follows: Number of Shares in issue (and entitling holders to attend and Number of vote for or Shares present against any (in person or by Approximate Class of Shares resolution) proxy) % EGM H Shares 132,670,900 108,918,526 82.10% Domestic 89,978,999 89,978,999 100.00% Shares and Unlisted Foreign Shares Total 222,649,899 198,897,525 89.33% Class Meeting of H H Shares 132,670,900 109,168,526 82.29% Shareholders Class Meeting Domestic 89,978,999 89,978,999 100.00% of Domestic Shares and Shareholders and Unlisted Foreign Unlisted Foreign Shares Shareholders 2 To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Company: (1) there were no Shares entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions proposed at the EGM and Class Meetings as set out in rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules; (2) no Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolutions proposed at the EGM and Class Meetings; and (3) no party has stated any intention in the Circular and the Supplemental Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions proposed at the EGM and Class Meetings. POLL RESULTS OF THE EGM The poll results of the EGM were as follows: Passed by Special Resolutions(1) For Against Abstain Shareholders(2) 1. To consider and approve the fulfillment by 198,897,525 0 0 Yes the Company of the requirements for initial (100.00%) (0.00%) (0.00%) public offering of A Shares and listing on the SSE STAR Market. 2. To consider and approve the proposed Issue (each and every item as a separate resolution) of A Shares as follows: (i) Class of new Shares to be issued; 198,897,525 0 0 Yes (100.00%) (0.00%) (0.00%) (ii) Nominal value of new Shares to be 198,897,525 0 0 Yes issued; (100.00%) (0.00%) (0.00%) (iii) Issue size; 198,897,525 0 0 Yes (100.00%) (0.00%) (0.00%) (iv) Method and schedule of issuance; 198,897,525 0 0 Yes (100.00%) (0.00%) (0.00%) (v) Target subscribers; 198,897,525 0 0 Yes (100.00%) (0.00%) (0.00%) (vi) Pricing methodology; 198,897,525 0 0 Yes (100.00%) (0.00%) (0.00%) (vii) Issuance expenses; 198,897,525 0 0 Yes (100.00%) (0.00%) (0.00%) (viii) Method of underwriting; 198,897,525 0 0 Yes (100.00%) (0.00%) (0.00%) (ix) Subscription by the Company's senior 198,897,525 0 0 Yes management and core employees; (100.00%) (0.00%) (0.00%) (x) Place of listing; 198,897,525 0 0 Yes (100.00%) (0.00%) (0.00%) (xi) Validity period of the resolutions. 198,897,525 0 0 Yes (100.00%) (0.00%) (0.00%) 3 Passed by Special Resolutions(1) For Against Abstain Shareholders(2) 3. To consider and approve the investment 198,897,525 0 0 Yes projects to be funded by the proceeds raised (100.00%) (0.00%) (0.00%) from the Issue of A Shares and feasibility analysis. 4. To consider and approve the authorization to 198,897,525 0 0 Yes the Board of Directors to fully handle matters (100.00%) (0.00%) (0.00%) in connection with the proposed Issue of A Shares and the listing on the SSE STAR Market. 5. To consider and approve the proposal for 198,897,525 0 0 Yes accumulated profit distribution and the plan (100.00%) (0.00%) (0.00%) for undertaking unrecovered losses prior to the Issue of A Shares. 6. To consider and approve the Company's 198,897,525 0 0 Yes three-year dividend distribution plan for (100.00%) (0.00%) (0.00%) Shareholders after Issue of A Shares and listing on the SSE STAR Market. 7. To consider and approve the Company's 198,897,525 0 0 Yes share price stabilization plan and restraining (100.00%) (0.00%) (0.00%) measures within three years after the Issue of A Shares and listing on the SSE STAR Market. 8. To consider and approve the undertakings 198,897,525 0 0 Yes and restraining measures relating to the Issue (100.00%) (0.00%) (0.00%) of A Shares and listing on the SSE STAR Market, and to authorize the Board to make appropriate undertakings for the purpose of the Issue of A Shares in accordance with the laws, regulations and regulatory documents of the PRC, the relevant regulations and policies of the securities regulatory departments, and combining the review for listing on the SSE STAR Market in practice and the actual situation of the Company. 9. To consider and approve the impact of 198,897,525 0 0 Yes dilution on immediate return by the Issue of (100.00%) (0.00%) (0.00%) A Shares and adoption of recovery measures. 10. To consider and approve the proposed 175,908,925 22,988,600 0 Yes amendments to the Articles in respect of the (88.44%) (11.56%) (0.00%) Issue of A share. 4 Passed by Special Resolutions(1) For Against Abstain Shareholders(2) 11 To consider and approve the proposed 175,307,199 23,590,326 0 Yes amendments to the Articles concerning (88.14%) (11.86%) (0.00%) the notice period of the general meeting, shareholders' proposal right and convening procedures, and authorize the Board to amend relevant internal policies accordingly. Passed by Ordinary Resolutions(1) For Against Abstain Shareholders 12. To consider and approve the proposed 198,897,525 0 0 Yes amendments to the Company's internal (100.00%) (0.00%) (0.00%) management policies, namely, the "Rules of Procedures for the Meeting of Shareholders", the "Rules of Procedures for the Board of Directors", the "Rules of Procedures for the Board of Supervisors", "Management Policies for Raised Funds", "Management Policies for Related Transactions", the "Administrative Policies for External Guarantees", the "Administrative Policies for External Investment", the "Terms of Reference for the Independent Non-Executive Directors". 13. To consider and approve the engagement 198,897,525 0 0 Yes of professional intermediaries, including (100.00%) (0.00%) (0.00%) the sponsor/lead underwriter, legal adviser and auditor for the Proposed Issue of A Shares and listing, and to authorize the Board of Directors to determine the relevant remuneration of the aforementioned intermediaries, including but not limited to CITIC Securities Co., Ltd., China I n t e r n a t i o n a l C a p i t a l C o r p o r a t i o n Limited, Tian Yuan Law Firm and PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP. 14. To consider and approve the uncovered 198,897,525 0 0 Yes deficit of the Company amounting to one- (100.00%) (0.00%) (0.00%) third of the total share capital. 15. To consider and approve the report on the 198,897,525 0 0 Yes use of proceeds raised in previous offering (100.00%) (0.00%) (0.00%) by the Company. 5 Passed by Ordinary Resolutions(1) For Against Abstain Shareholders 16. To consider and approve the proposed 198,897,525 0 0 Yes appointment of Mr . Shuifa GUI as (100.00%) (0.00%) (0.00%) independent non-executive director of the Company. 17. To consider and approve the proposed 198,897,525 0 0 Yes appointment of Mr. Jianzhong LIU as (100.00%) (0.00%) (0.00%) independent non-executive director of the Company. 18. To consider and approve the proposed 189,882,325 9,015,200 0 Yes appointment of Ms. Jiangfeng LI as (95.47%) (4.53%) (0.00%) supervisor of the Company. Notes: Please refer to the notice of the EGM, the Circular and the Supplemental Circular for details of these resolutions. An ordinary resolution is passed by more than half of votes casted in favour of it, and a special resolution is passed by more than two-thirds of the votes casted in favour of it. 6 POLL RESULTS OF THE CLASS MEETING FOR H SHAREHOLDERS The poll results of the Class Meeting for H Shareholders were as follows: Passed by Special Resolutions(1) For Against Abstain Shareholders(2) 1. To consider and approve the fulfillment by 99,857,306 6,414,396 2,896,824 Yes the Company of the requirements for initial (91.47%) (5.88%) (2.65%) public offering of A Shares and listing on the SSE STAR Market. 2. To consider and approve the proposed Issue (each and every item as a separate resolution) of A Shares as follows: (i) Class of new Shares to be issued; 99,857,306 6,414,396 2,896,824 Yes (91.47%) (5.88%) (2.65%) (ii) Nominal value of new Shares to be 99,857,306 6,414,396 2,896,824 Yes issued; (91.47%) (5.88%) (2.65%) (iii) Issue size; 99,857,306 6,414,396 2,896,824 Yes (91.47%) (5.88%) (2.65%) (iv) Method and schedule of issuance; 99,857,306 6,414,396 2,896,824 Yes (91.47%) (5.88%) (2.65%) (v) Target subscribers; 99,857,306 6,414,396 2,896,824 Yes (91.47%) (5.88%) (2.65%) (vi) Pricing methodology; 99,857,306 6,414,396 2,896,824 Yes (91.47%) (5.88%) (2.65%) (vii) Issuance expenses; 99,857,306 6,414,396 2,896,824 Yes (91.47%) (5.88%) (2.65%) (viii) Method of underwriting; 99,857,306 6,414,396 2,896,824 Yes (91.47%) (5.88%) (2.65%) (ix) Subscription by the Company's senior 99,857,306 6,414,396 2,896,824 Yes management and core employees; (91.47%) (5.88%) (2.65%) (x) Place of listing; 99,857,306 6,414,396 2,896,824 Yes (91.47%) (5.88%) (2.65%) (xi) Validity period of the resolutions. 99,857,306 6,414,396 2,896,824 Yes (91.47%) (5.88%) (2.65%) 3. To consider and approve the investment 99,857,306 6,414,396 2,896,824 Yes projects to be funded by the proceeds raised (91.47%) (5.88%) (2.65%) from the Issue of A Shares and feasibility analysis. 7 Passed by Special Resolutions(1) For Against Abstain Shareholders(2) 4. To consider and approve the authorization to 99,857,306 6,414,396 2,896,824 Yes the Board of Directors to fully handle matters (91.47%) (5.88%) (2.65%) in connection with the proposed Issue of A Shares and the listing on the SSE STAR Market. 5. To consider and approve the proposal for 99,857,306 6,414,396 2,896,824 Yes accumulated profit distribution and the plan (91.47%) (5.88%) (2.65%) for undertaking unrecovered losses prior to the Issue of A Shares. 6. To consider and approve the Company's 99,857,306 6,414,396 2,896,824 Yes three-year dividend distribution plan for (91.47%) (5.88%) (2.65%) Shareholders after Issue of A Shares and listing on the SSE STAR Market. 7. To consider and approve the Company's 99,857,306 6,414,396 2,896,824 Yes share price stabilization plan and restraining (91.47%) (5.88%) (2.65%) measures within three years after the Issue of A Shares and listing on the SSE STAR Market. 8. To consider and approve the undertakings 99,857,306 6,414,396 2,896,824 Yes and restraining measures relating to the Issue (91.47%) (5.88%) (2.65%) of A Shares and listing on the SSE STAR Market, and to authorize the Board to make appropriate undertakings for the purpose of the Issue of A Shares in accordance with the laws, regulations and regulatory documents of the PRC, the relevant regulations and policies of the securities regulatory departments, and combining the review for listing on the SSE STAR Market in practice and the actual situation of the Company. 9. To consider and approve the impact of 99,857,306 6,414,396 2,896,824 Yes dilution on immediate return by the Issue of (91.47%) (5.88%) (2.65%) A Shares and adoption of recovery measures. Notes: Please refer to the notice of Class Meeting of H Shareholders and the Circular for details of these resolutions. A special resolution is passed by more than two-thirds of the votes casted in favour of it. 8 POLL RESULTS OF THE CLASS MEETING FOR DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS AND UNLISTED FOREIGN SHAREHOLDERS The poll results of the Class Meeting for Domestic Shareholders and Unlisted Foreign Shareholders were as follows: Passed by Special Resolutions(1) For Against Abstain Shareholders(2) 1. To consider and approve the fulfillment by 89,978,999 0 0 Yes the Company of the requirements for initial (100.00%) (0.00%) (0.00%) public offering of A Shares and listing on the SSE STAR Market. 2. To consider and approve the proposed Issue (each and every item as a separate resolution) of A Shares as follows: (i) Class of new Shares to be issued; 89,978,999 0 0 Yes (100.00%) (0.00%) (0.00%) (ii) Nominal value of new Shares to be 89,978,999 0 0 Yes issued; (100.00%) (0.00%) (0.00%) (iii) Issue size; 89,978,999 0 0 Yes (100.00%) (0.00%) (0.00%) (iv) Method and schedule of issuance; 89,978,999 0 0 Yes (100.00%) (0.00%) (0.00%) (v) Target subscribers; 89,978,999 0 0 Yes (100.00%) (0.00%) (0.00%) (vi) Pricing methodology; 89,978,999 0 0 Yes (100.00%) (0.00%) (0.00%) (vii) Issuance expenses; 89,978,999 0 0 Yes (100.00%) (0.00%) (0.00%) (viii) Method of underwriting; 89,978,999 0 0 Yes (100.00%) (0.00%) (0.00%) (ix) Subscription by the Company's senior 89,978,999 0 0 Yes management and core employees; (100.00%) (0.00%) (0.00%) (x) Place of listing; 89,978,999 0 0 Yes (100.00%) (0.00%) (0.00%) (xi) Validity period of the resolutions. 89,978,999 0 0 Yes (100.00%) (0.00%) (0.00%) 9 Passed by Special Resolutions(1) For Against Abstain Shareholders(2) 3. To consider and approve the investment 89,978,999 0 0 Yes projects to be funded by the proceeds raised (100.00%) (0.00%) (0.00%) from the Issue of A Shares and feasibility analysis. 4. To consider and approve the authorization to 89,978,999 0 0 Yes the Board of Directors to fully handle matters (100.00%) (0.00%) (0.00%) in connection with the proposed Issue of A Shares and the listing on the SSE STAR Market. 5. To consider and approve the proposal for 89,978,999 0 0 Yes accumulated profit distribution and the plan (100.00%) (0.00%) (0.00%) for undertaking unrecovered losses prior to the Issue of A Shares. 6. To consider and approve the Company's 89,978,999 0 0 Yes three-year dividend distribution plan for (100.00%) (0.00%) (0.00%) Shareholders after Issue of A Shares and listing on the SSE STAR Market. 7. To consider and approve the Company's 89,978,999 0 0 Yes share price stabilization plan and restraining (100.00%) (0.00%) (0.00%) measures within three years after the Issue of A Shares and listing on the SSE STAR Market. 8. To consider and approve the undertakings 89,978,999 0 0 Yes and restraining measures relating to the Issue (100.00%) (0.00%) (0.00%) of A Shares and listing on the SSE STAR Market, and to authorize the Board to make appropriate undertakings for the purpose of the Issue of A Shares in accordance with the laws, regulations and regulatory documents of the PRC, the relevant regulations and policies of the securities regulatory departments, and combining the review for listing on the SSE STAR Market in practice and the actual situation of the Company. 9. To consider and approve the impact of 89,978,999 0 0 Yes dilution on immediate return by the Issue of (100.00%) (0.00%) (0.00%) A Shares and adoption of recovery measures. Notes: Please refer to the notice of Class Meeting for Domestic Shareholders and Unlisted Foreign Shareholders and the Circular for details of these resolutions. A special resolution is passed by more than two-thirds of the votes casted in favour of it. 10 SCRUTINEERS The H share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the EGM. Two representatives of the Shareholders, a lawyer of Tian Yuan Law Firm, and a supervisor of the Company participated in the scrutiny of the poll results. CHANGE OF MEMBERS OF THE BOARD AND ITS COMMITTEES At the EGM, Mr. Shuifa GUI ("Mr. Gui") and Mr. Jianzhong LIU ("Mr. Liu") were appointed as independent non-executive Directors of the first session of the Board. The appointments of Mr. Gui and Mr. Liu shall come into effect immediately after the conclusion of the EGM and until the expiry of the term of the first session of the Board. For the biographical details of Mr. Gui and Mr. Liu, please refer to the announcement of the Company dated November 14, 2019. As at the date of this announcement, there has been no change in such information. Dr. Pierre Armand MORGON ceased to be an independent non-executive Director of the Company, the chairman of the Remuneration and Assessment Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee upon conclusion of the EGM. Dr. Luis BARRETO ceased to be an independent non-executive Director of the Company, a member of the Remuneration and Assessment Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee upon conclusion of the EGM. A meeting of the Board was held following the conclusion of the EGM and Class Meetings on November 29, 2019, on which (i) Mr. Gui was elected as the chairman of the Remuneration and Assessment Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee; and (ii) Mr. Liu was elected as a member of the Remuneration and Assessment Committee and the chairman of the Nomination Committee. Dr. Xuefeng YU ceased to be the chairman of the Nomination Committee and continues to be a member of the Nomination Committee upon conclusion of the meeting. 11 CHANGE OF MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS At the EGM, Ms. Jiangfeng LI ("Ms. Li") was appointed as a supervisor of the first session of the board of supervisors of the Company (the "Board of Supervisors"). The appointment of Ms. Li shall come into effect immediately after the conclusion of the EGM and until the expiry of the term of the first session of the Board of Supervisors. For the biographical details of Ms. Li, please refer to the announcement of the Company dated November 14, 2019. As at the date of this announcement, there has been no change in such information. Mr. Jixiang ZHU ceased to be a supervisor and the chairman of the Board of Supervisors upon conclusion of the EGM. A meeting of the Board of Supervisors was held following the conclusion of the EGM and Class Meetings on November 29, 2019, on which Ms. Li was elected as the chairman of the Board of Supervisors. By order of the Board CanSino Biologics Inc. Xuefeng YU Chairman Hong Kong, November 29, 2019 As at the date of this notice, the Board of Directors comprises Dr. Xuefeng YU, Dr. Shou Bai CHAO, Dr. Tao ZHU and Dr. Dongxu QIU as executive Directors, Mr. Qiang XU, Mr. Liang LIN, Ms. Nisa Bernice Wing-Yu LEUNG and Mr. Zhi XIAO as non-executive Directors, and Mr. Shiu Kwan Danny WAI, Ms. Zhu XIN, Mr. Shuifa GUI and Mr. Jianzhong LIU as independent non-executive Directors 12 Attachments Original document

