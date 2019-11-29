Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Cansino Biologics Inc    6185   CNE100003F01

CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC

CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC

(6185)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cansino Biologics : POLL RESULTS OF THE 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, THE 2019 FIRST CLASS MEETING OF H SHAREHOLDERS AND THE 2019 FIRST CLASS MEETING OF DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS AND UNLISTED FOREIGN SHAREHOLDERS CHANGE OF MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND ITS COMMITTEES AND CHANGE OF MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

0
11/29/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CanSino Biologics Inc.

康 希 諾 生 物 股 份 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6185)

POLL RESULTS OF THE 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, THE 2019 FIRST CLASS MEETING OF H SHAREHOLDERS AND THE 2019 FIRST CLASS MEETING OF DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS AND UNLISTED FOREIGN SHAREHOLDERS

CHANGE OF MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND ITS

COMMITTEES

AND

CHANGE OF MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

POLL RESULTS OF THE EGM AND CLASS MEETINGS

The Board hereby announces that the poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the EGM and the Class Meetings held on Friday, November 29, 2019. All resolutions were duly passed.

CHANGE OF MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND ITS COMMITTEES

The Board hereby announces that (i) Mr. Shuifa GUI has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director of the Company and elected as the chairman of the Remuneration and Assessment Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee; and (ii) Mr. Jianzhong LIU has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director of the Company and elected as a member of the Remuneration and Assessment Committee and the chairman of the Nomination Committee.

Dr. Pierre Armand MORGON ceased to be an independent non-executive Director of the Company, the chairman of the Remuneration and Assessment Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee upon conclusion of the EGM. Dr. Luis BARRETO ceased to be an independent non-executive Directors of the Company, a member of the Remuneration and Assessment Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee upon conclusion of the EGM. Dr. Xuefeng YU ceased to be the chairman of the Nomination Committee and continues to be a member of the Nomination Committee upon conclusion of the meeting of the Board held on November 29, 2019.

CHANGE OF MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board hereby announces that Ms. Jiangfeng LI has been appointed as a supervisor and the chairman of the board of supervisors of the Company.

Mr. Jixiang ZHU ceased to be a supervisor and the chairman of the board of supervisors of the Company upon conclusion of the EGM.

1

CanSino Biologics Inc. (the "Company") announces that at its 2019 first extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM"), the 2019 first class meeting of H shareholders (the "Class Meeting of H Shareholders") and the 2019 first class meeting of domestic shareholders and unlisted foreign shareholders (the "Class Meeting of Domestic Shareholders and Unlisted Foreign Shareholders", together with the Class Meeting of H Shareholders, the "Class Meetings") held on November 29, 2019, all resolutions proposed were duly passed. The EGM and Class Meetings were convened by the Board.

Further details of the resolutions are set out in the notice of the EGM dated October 14, 2019 (as supplemented by the supplemental notice dated November 14, 2019), the notice of Class Meeting of H Shareholders dated October 14, 2019, the notice of Class Meeting of Domestic Shareholders and Unlisted Foreign Shareholders dated October 14, 2019, the circular dated October 14, 2019 (the "Circular") and the supplemental circular dated November 14, 2019 (the "Supplemental Circular").

Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular and the Supplemental Circular.

ATTENDANCE AT THE EGM AND CLASS MEETINGS

The Board is pleased to announce that the EGM and Class Meetings were held at Conference Room, Level 11, CITIC Securities Tower, No. 48 Liangmaqiao Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing on November 29, 2019.

The attendance of the EGM and Class Meetings is as follows:

Number of

Shares in issue

(and entitling

holders to

attend and

Number of

vote for or

Shares present

against any

(in person or by

Approximate

Class of Shares

resolution)

proxy)

%

EGM

H Shares

132,670,900

108,918,526

82.10%

Domestic

89,978,999

89,978,999

100.00%

Shares and

Unlisted Foreign

Shares

Total

222,649,899

198,897,525

89.33%

Class Meeting of H

H Shares

132,670,900

109,168,526

82.29%

Shareholders

Class Meeting

Domestic

89,978,999

89,978,999

100.00%

of Domestic

Shares and

Shareholders and

Unlisted Foreign

Unlisted Foreign

Shares

Shareholders

2

To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Company: (1) there were no Shares entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions proposed at the EGM and Class Meetings as set out in rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules; (2) no Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolutions proposed at the EGM and Class Meetings; and (3) no party has stated any intention in the Circular and the Supplemental Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions proposed at the EGM and Class Meetings.

POLL RESULTS OF THE EGM

The poll results of the EGM were as follows:

Passed by

Special Resolutions(1)

For

Against

Abstain

Shareholders(2)

1.

To consider and approve the fulfillment by

198,897,525

0

0

Yes

the Company of the requirements for initial

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(0.00%)

public offering of A Shares and listing on the

SSE STAR Market.

2.

To consider and approve the proposed Issue

(each and every item as a separate resolution)

of A Shares as follows:

(i)

Class of new Shares to be issued;

198,897,525

0

0

Yes

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(0.00%)

(ii)

Nominal value of new Shares to be

198,897,525

0

0

Yes

issued;

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(0.00%)

(iii)

Issue size;

198,897,525

0

0

Yes

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(0.00%)

(iv) Method and schedule of issuance;

198,897,525

0

0

Yes

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(0.00%)

(v)

Target subscribers;

198,897,525

0

0

Yes

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(0.00%)

(vi)

Pricing methodology;

198,897,525

0

0

Yes

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(0.00%)

(vii)

Issuance expenses;

198,897,525

0

0

Yes

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(0.00%)

(viii)

Method of underwriting;

198,897,525

0

0

Yes

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(0.00%)

(ix) Subscription by the Company's senior

198,897,525

0

0

Yes

management and core employees;

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(0.00%)

(x)

Place of listing;

198,897,525

0

0

Yes

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(0.00%)

(xi) Validity period of the resolutions.

198,897,525

0

0

Yes

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(0.00%)

3

Passed by

Special Resolutions(1)

For

Against

Abstain

Shareholders(2)

3.

To consider and approve the investment

198,897,525

0

0

Yes

projects to be funded by the proceeds raised

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(0.00%)

from the Issue of A Shares and feasibility

analysis.

4.

To consider and approve the authorization to

198,897,525

0

0

Yes

the Board of Directors to fully handle matters

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(0.00%)

in connection with the proposed Issue of

A Shares and the listing on the SSE STAR

Market.

5.

To consider and approve the proposal for

198,897,525

0

0

Yes

accumulated profit distribution and the plan

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(0.00%)

for undertaking unrecovered losses prior to

the Issue of A Shares.

6.

To consider and approve the Company's

198,897,525

0

0

Yes

three-year dividend distribution plan for

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(0.00%)

Shareholders after Issue of A Shares and

listing on the SSE STAR Market.

7.

To consider and approve the Company's

198,897,525

0

0

Yes

share price stabilization plan and restraining

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(0.00%)

measures within three years after the Issue

of A Shares and listing on the SSE STAR

Market.

8.

To consider and approve the undertakings

198,897,525

0

0

Yes

and restraining measures relating to the Issue

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(0.00%)

of A Shares and listing on the SSE STAR

Market, and to authorize the Board to make

appropriate undertakings for the purpose of

the Issue of A Shares in accordance with the

laws, regulations and regulatory documents

of the PRC, the relevant regulations

and policies of the securities regulatory

departments, and combining the review for

listing on the SSE STAR Market in practice

and the actual situation of the Company.

9.

To consider and approve the impact of

198,897,525

0

0

Yes

dilution on immediate return by the Issue of

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(0.00%)

A Shares and adoption of recovery measures.

10.

To consider and approve the proposed

175,908,925

22,988,600

0

Yes

amendments to the Articles in respect of the

(88.44%)

(11.56%)

(0.00%)

Issue of A share.

4

Passed by

Special Resolutions(1)

For

Against

Abstain

Shareholders(2)

11

To consider and approve the proposed

175,307,199

23,590,326

0

Yes

amendments to the Articles concerning

(88.14%)

(11.86%)

(0.00%)

the notice period of the general meeting,

shareholders' proposal right and convening

procedures, and authorize the Board to

amend relevant internal policies accordingly.

Passed by

Ordinary Resolutions(1)

For

Against

Abstain

Shareholders

12.

To consider and approve the proposed

198,897,525

0

0

Yes

amendments to the Company's internal

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(0.00%)

management policies, namely, the "Rules of

Procedures for the Meeting of Shareholders",

the "Rules of Procedures for the Board of

Directors", the "Rules of Procedures for

the Board of Supervisors", "Management

Policies for Raised Funds", "Management

Policies for Related Transactions", the

"Administrative Policies for External

Guarantees", the "Administrative Policies

for External Investment", the "Terms of

Reference for the Independent Non-Executive

Directors".

13.

To consider and approve the engagement

198,897,525

0

0

Yes

of professional intermediaries, including

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(0.00%)

the sponsor/lead underwriter, legal adviser

and auditor for the Proposed Issue of

A Shares and listing, and to authorize

the Board of Directors to determine the

relevant remuneration of the aforementioned

intermediaries, including but not limited

to CITIC Securities Co., Ltd., China

I n t e r n a t i o n a l C a p i t a l C o r p o r a t i o n

Limited, Tian Yuan Law Firm and

PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP.

14.

To consider and approve the uncovered

198,897,525

0

0

Yes

deficit of the Company amounting to one-

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(0.00%)

third of the total share capital.

15.

To consider and approve the report on the

198,897,525

0

0

Yes

use of proceeds raised in previous offering

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(0.00%)

by the Company.

5

Passed by

Ordinary Resolutions(1)

For

Against

Abstain

Shareholders

16.

To consider and approve the proposed

198,897,525

0

0

Yes

appointment of Mr . Shuifa GUI as

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(0.00%)

independent non-executive director of the

Company.

17.

To consider and approve the proposed

198,897,525

0

0

Yes

appointment of Mr. Jianzhong LIU as

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(0.00%)

independent non-executive director of the

Company.

18.

To consider and approve the proposed

189,882,325

9,015,200

0

Yes

appointment of Ms. Jiangfeng LI as

(95.47%)

(4.53%)

(0.00%)

supervisor of the Company.

Notes:

  1. Please refer to the notice of the EGM, the Circular and the Supplemental Circular for details of these resolutions.
  2. An ordinary resolution is passed by more than half of votes casted in favour of it, and a special resolution is passed by more than two-thirds of the votes casted in favour of it.

6

POLL RESULTS OF THE CLASS MEETING FOR H SHAREHOLDERS

The poll results of the Class Meeting for H Shareholders were as follows:

Passed by

Special Resolutions(1)

For

Against

Abstain

Shareholders(2)

1.

To consider and approve the fulfillment by

99,857,306

6,414,396

2,896,824

Yes

the Company of the requirements for initial

(91.47%)

(5.88%)

(2.65%)

public offering of A Shares and listing on the

SSE STAR Market.

2.

To consider and approve the proposed Issue

(each and every item as a separate resolution)

of A Shares as follows:

(i)

Class of new Shares to be issued;

99,857,306

6,414,396

2,896,824

Yes

(91.47%)

(5.88%)

(2.65%)

(ii)

Nominal value of new Shares to be

99,857,306

6,414,396

2,896,824

Yes

issued;

(91.47%)

(5.88%)

(2.65%)

(iii)

Issue size;

99,857,306

6,414,396

2,896,824

Yes

(91.47%)

(5.88%)

(2.65%)

(iv) Method and schedule of issuance;

99,857,306

6,414,396

2,896,824

Yes

(91.47%)

(5.88%)

(2.65%)

(v)

Target subscribers;

99,857,306

6,414,396

2,896,824

Yes

(91.47%)

(5.88%)

(2.65%)

(vi)

Pricing methodology;

99,857,306

6,414,396

2,896,824

Yes

(91.47%)

(5.88%)

(2.65%)

(vii)

Issuance expenses;

99,857,306

6,414,396

2,896,824

Yes

(91.47%)

(5.88%)

(2.65%)

(viii)

Method of underwriting;

99,857,306

6,414,396

2,896,824

Yes

(91.47%)

(5.88%)

(2.65%)

(ix) Subscription by the Company's senior

99,857,306

6,414,396

2,896,824

Yes

management and core employees;

(91.47%)

(5.88%)

(2.65%)

(x)

Place of listing;

99,857,306

6,414,396

2,896,824

Yes

(91.47%)

(5.88%)

(2.65%)

(xi) Validity period of the resolutions.

99,857,306

6,414,396

2,896,824

Yes

(91.47%)

(5.88%)

(2.65%)

3.

To consider and approve the investment

99,857,306

6,414,396

2,896,824

Yes

projects to be funded by the proceeds raised

(91.47%)

(5.88%)

(2.65%)

from the Issue of A Shares and feasibility

analysis.

7

Passed by

Special Resolutions(1)

For

Against

Abstain

Shareholders(2)

4.

To consider and approve the authorization to

99,857,306

6,414,396

2,896,824

Yes

the Board of Directors to fully handle matters

(91.47%)

(5.88%)

(2.65%)

in connection with the proposed Issue of

A Shares and the listing on the SSE STAR

Market.

5.

To consider and approve the proposal for

99,857,306

6,414,396

2,896,824

Yes

accumulated profit distribution and the plan

(91.47%)

(5.88%)

(2.65%)

for undertaking unrecovered losses prior to

the Issue of A Shares.

6.

To consider and approve the Company's

99,857,306

6,414,396

2,896,824

Yes

three-year dividend distribution plan for

(91.47%)

(5.88%)

(2.65%)

Shareholders after Issue of A Shares and

listing on the SSE STAR Market.

7.

To consider and approve the Company's

99,857,306

6,414,396

2,896,824

Yes

share price stabilization plan and restraining

(91.47%)

(5.88%)

(2.65%)

measures within three years after the Issue

of A Shares and listing on the SSE STAR

Market.

8.

To consider and approve the undertakings

99,857,306

6,414,396

2,896,824

Yes

and restraining measures relating to the Issue

(91.47%)

(5.88%)

(2.65%)

of A Shares and listing on the SSE STAR

Market, and to authorize the Board to make

appropriate undertakings for the purpose of

the Issue of A Shares in accordance with the

laws, regulations and regulatory documents

of the PRC, the relevant regulations

and policies of the securities regulatory

departments, and combining the review for

listing on the SSE STAR Market in practice

and the actual situation of the Company.

9.

To consider and approve the impact of

99,857,306

6,414,396

2,896,824

Yes

dilution on immediate return by the Issue of

(91.47%)

(5.88%)

(2.65%)

A Shares and adoption of recovery measures.

Notes:

  1. Please refer to the notice of Class Meeting of H Shareholders and the Circular for details of these resolutions.
  2. A special resolution is passed by more than two-thirds of the votes casted in favour of it.

8

POLL RESULTS OF THE CLASS MEETING FOR DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS AND UNLISTED FOREIGN SHAREHOLDERS

The poll results of the Class Meeting for Domestic Shareholders and Unlisted Foreign Shareholders were as follows:

Passed by

Special Resolutions(1)

For

Against

Abstain

Shareholders(2)

1.

To consider and approve the fulfillment by

89,978,999

0

0

Yes

the Company of the requirements for initial

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(0.00%)

public offering of A Shares and listing on the

SSE STAR Market.

2.

To consider and approve the proposed Issue

(each and every item as a separate resolution)

of A Shares as follows:

(i)

Class of new Shares to be issued;

89,978,999

0

0

Yes

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(0.00%)

(ii)

Nominal value of new Shares to be

89,978,999

0

0

Yes

issued;

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(0.00%)

(iii)

Issue size;

89,978,999

0

0

Yes

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(0.00%)

(iv)

Method and schedule of issuance;

89,978,999

0

0

Yes

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(0.00%)

(v)

Target subscribers;

89,978,999

0

0

Yes

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(0.00%)

(vi)

Pricing methodology;

89,978,999

0

0

Yes

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(0.00%)

(vii)

Issuance expenses;

89,978,999

0

0

Yes

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(0.00%)

(viii)

Method of underwriting;

89,978,999

0

0

Yes

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(0.00%)

(ix)

Subscription by the Company's senior

89,978,999

0

0

Yes

management and core employees;

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(0.00%)

(x)

Place of listing;

89,978,999

0

0

Yes

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(0.00%)

(xi)

Validity period of the resolutions.

89,978,999

0

0

Yes

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(0.00%)

9

Passed by

Special Resolutions(1)

For

Against

Abstain

Shareholders(2)

3.

To consider and approve the investment

89,978,999

0

0

Yes

projects to be funded by the proceeds raised

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(0.00%)

from the Issue of A Shares and feasibility

analysis.

4.

To consider and approve the authorization to

89,978,999

0

0

Yes

the Board of Directors to fully handle matters

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(0.00%)

in connection with the proposed Issue of

A Shares and the listing on the SSE STAR

Market.

5.

To consider and approve the proposal for

89,978,999

0

0

Yes

accumulated profit distribution and the plan

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(0.00%)

for undertaking unrecovered losses prior to

the Issue of A Shares.

6.

To consider and approve the Company's

89,978,999

0

0

Yes

three-year dividend distribution plan for

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(0.00%)

Shareholders after Issue of A Shares and

listing on the SSE STAR Market.

7.

To consider and approve the Company's

89,978,999

0

0

Yes

share price stabilization plan and restraining

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(0.00%)

measures within three years after the Issue

of A Shares and listing on the SSE STAR

Market.

8.

To consider and approve the undertakings

89,978,999

0

0

Yes

and restraining measures relating to the Issue

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(0.00%)

of A Shares and listing on the SSE STAR

Market, and to authorize the Board to make

appropriate undertakings for the purpose of

the Issue of A Shares in accordance with the

laws, regulations and regulatory documents

of the PRC, the relevant regulations

and policies of the securities regulatory

departments, and combining the review for

listing on the SSE STAR Market in practice

and the actual situation of the Company.

9.

To consider and approve the impact of

89,978,999

0

0

Yes

dilution on immediate return by the Issue of

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(0.00%)

A Shares and adoption of recovery measures.

Notes:

  1. Please refer to the notice of Class Meeting for Domestic Shareholders and Unlisted Foreign Shareholders and the Circular for details of these resolutions.
  2. A special resolution is passed by more than two-thirds of the votes casted in favour of it.

10

SCRUTINEERS

The H share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the EGM. Two representatives of the Shareholders, a lawyer of Tian Yuan Law Firm, and a supervisor of the Company participated in the scrutiny of the poll results.

CHANGE OF MEMBERS OF THE BOARD AND ITS COMMITTEES

At the EGM, Mr. Shuifa GUI ("Mr. Gui") and Mr. Jianzhong LIU ("Mr. Liu") were appointed as independent non-executive Directors of the first session of the Board. The appointments of Mr. Gui and Mr. Liu shall come into effect immediately after the conclusion of the EGM and until the expiry of the term of the first session of the Board. For the biographical details of Mr. Gui and Mr. Liu, please refer to the announcement of the Company dated November 14, 2019. As at the date of this announcement, there has been no change in such information.

Dr. Pierre Armand MORGON ceased to be an independent non-executive Director of the Company, the chairman of the Remuneration and Assessment Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee upon conclusion of the EGM. Dr. Luis BARRETO ceased to be an independent non-executive Director of the Company, a member of the Remuneration and Assessment Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee upon conclusion of the EGM.

A meeting of the Board was held following the conclusion of the EGM and Class Meetings on November 29, 2019, on which (i) Mr. Gui was elected as the chairman of the Remuneration and Assessment Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee; and (ii) Mr. Liu was elected as a member of the Remuneration and Assessment Committee and the chairman of the Nomination Committee. Dr. Xuefeng YU ceased to be the chairman of the Nomination Committee and continues to be a member of the Nomination Committee upon conclusion of the meeting.

11

CHANGE OF MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

At the EGM, Ms. Jiangfeng LI ("Ms. Li") was appointed as a supervisor of the first session of the board of supervisors of the Company (the "Board of Supervisors"). The appointment of Ms. Li shall come into effect immediately after the conclusion of the EGM and until the expiry of the term of the first session of the Board of Supervisors. For the biographical details of Ms. Li, please refer to the announcement of the Company dated November 14, 2019. As at the date of this announcement, there has been no change in such information.

Mr. Jixiang ZHU ceased to be a supervisor and the chairman of the Board of Supervisors upon conclusion of the EGM.

A meeting of the Board of Supervisors was held following the conclusion of the EGM and Class Meetings on November 29, 2019, on which Ms. Li was elected as the chairman of the Board of Supervisors.

By order of the Board

CanSino Biologics Inc.

Xuefeng YU

Chairman

Hong Kong, November 29, 2019

As at the date of this notice, the Board of Directors comprises Dr. Xuefeng YU, Dr. Shou Bai CHAO, Dr. Tao ZHU and Dr. Dongxu QIU as executive Directors, Mr. Qiang XU, Mr. Liang LIN, Ms. Nisa Bernice Wing-Yu LEUNG and Mr. Zhi XIAO as non-executive Directors, and Mr. Shiu Kwan Danny WAI, Ms. Zhu XIN, Mr. Shuifa GUI and Mr. Jianzhong LIU as independent non-executive Directors

12

Disclaimer

Cansino Biologics Inc. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 14:22:03 UTC
