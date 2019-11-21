Cansino Biologics : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - NATIONAL MEDICAL PRODUCTS ADMINISTRATION ACCEPTS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR QUADRA-VALENT MENINGOCOCCAL CONJUGATE VACCINE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CanSino Biologics Inc.

康 希 諾 生 物 股 份 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6185)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

NATIONAL MEDICAL PRODUCTS ADMINISTRATION ACCEPTS

NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR QUADRA-VALENT MENINGOCOCCAL

CONJUGATE VACCINE

This announcement is made by CanSino Biologics Inc. (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that the National Medical Products Administration (the "NMPA") of the People's Republic of China ("China" and for the purpose of this announcement only, excluding Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan) has accepted the Company's new drug application ("NDA") for its groups A, C, Y and W135 meningococcal conjugate vaccine ("MCV4") on November 22, 2019. This is the Company's third NDA accepted by the NMPA following Ad5-EBOV (an adenovirus type 5 vector based Ebola virus disease vaccine) and MCV2 (Groups A and C MCV, a vaccine used for the prevention of N. meningitides (Lta)), and the first NDA for MCV4 being accepted in China.

The Company's MCV4 candidate is a potential China first-in-class vaccine preventing meningitis which was found to be safe and well-tolerated, and showed good immunogenicity in age groups from 3 months to 6 years old.

Cautionary Statement required by Rule 18A.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited: We cannot guarantee that we will be able to develop, or ultimately market, MCV4 successfully. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise due care when dealing in the shares of the Company.

