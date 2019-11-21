Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Cansino Biologics Inc    6185   CNE100003F01

CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC

(6185)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cansino Biologics : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - NATIONAL MEDICAL PRODUCTS ADMINISTRATION ACCEPTS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR QUADRA-VALENT MENINGOCOCCAL CONJUGATE VACCINE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 11:07pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CanSino Biologics Inc.

康 希 諾 生 物 股 份 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6185)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

NATIONAL MEDICAL PRODUCTS ADMINISTRATION ACCEPTS

NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR QUADRA-VALENT MENINGOCOCCAL

CONJUGATE VACCINE

This announcement is made by CanSino Biologics Inc. (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that the National Medical Products Administration (the "NMPA") of the People's Republic of China ("China" and for the purpose of this announcement only, excluding Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan) has accepted the Company's new drug application ("NDA") for its groups A, C, Y and W135 meningococcal conjugate vaccine ("MCV4") on November 22, 2019. This is the Company's third NDA accepted by the NMPA following Ad5-EBOV (an adenovirus type 5 vector based Ebola virus disease vaccine) and MCV2 (Groups A and C MCV, a vaccine used for the prevention of N. meningitides (Lta)), and the first NDA for MCV4 being accepted in China.

The Company's MCV4 candidate is a potential China first-in-class vaccine preventing meningitis which was found to be safe and well-tolerated, and showed good immunogenicity in age groups from 3 months to 6 years old.

Cautionary Statement required by Rule 18A.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited: We cannot guarantee that we will be able to develop, or ultimately market, MCV4 successfully. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise due care when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

CanSino Biologics Inc.

Xuefeng YU

Chairman

Hong Kong, November 22, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Dr. Xuefeng YU, Dr. Shou Bai CHAO, Dr. Tao ZHU and Dr. Dongxu QIU as executive Directors, Mr. Qiang XU, Mr. Liang LIN, Ms. Nisa Bernice Wing-Yu LEUNG and Mr. Zhi XIAO as non-executive Directors, and Mr. Shiu Kwan Danny WAI, Ms. Zhu XIN, Dr. Luis BARRETO and Dr. Pierre Armand MORGON as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Cansino Biologics Inc. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 04:06:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC
11:07pCANSINO BIOLOGICS : Voluntary announcement - national medical products administr..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 47,6 M
EBIT 2019 -249 M
Net income 2019 -79,0 M
Finance 2019 850 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -109x
P/E ratio 2020 204x
EV / Sales2019 165x
EV / Sales2020 25,4x
Capitalization 8 715 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 45,04  CNY
Last Close Price 39,14  CNY
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xue Feng Yu Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & GM
Ji Xiang Zhu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shou Bai Chao COO, Executive Director & Deputy General Manager
Jing Wang Vice President-Finance & Board Secretary
Tao Zhu Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC1 189
CSL LIMITED48.13%83 410
BIOGEN INC.-5.16%51 498
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS13.65%24 017
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD--.--%22 599
GRIFOLS29.48%19 680
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group