China's CanSino in talks for COVID vaccine Phase III trial overseas

SUZHOU/BEIJING, July 11 (Reuters) - Chinese vaccine
developer CanSino Biologics is in talks with Russia,
Brazil, Chile and Saudi Arabia to launch a Phase III trial of
its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, its co-founder said on
Saturday.
China's success in driving down COVID-19 infections has made
it harder to conduct large-scale vaccine trials, and so far only
a few countries have agreed to work with it.
"We are contacting and Russia, Brazil, Chile and Saudi
Arabia (for the Phase III trial) and it's still in discussion,"
Qiu Dongxu, executive director and co-founder of CanSino, told
an anti-viral drug development conference in Suzhou, in eastern
China.
He said its Phase III trials were likely to start "pretty
soon," and the company plans to recruit 40,000 participants for
the tests.
Its COVID-19 candidate Ad5-nCov became the first in China to
move into human testing in March but is running behind other
potential vaccines in terms of trial progress. Two experimental
vaccines developed by Sinovac Biotech and a unit of
China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) are already
approved for Phase III trials.
Qiu said its Phase II trials involving 508 people have
yielded "much better" results than Phase I about the vaccines
safety and ability to trigger immune response. He did not
disclose specific evidence.
He said its new factory under construction in China will
allow it to produce 100-200 million doses of coronavirus
vaccines per year by early 2021.
China's military, whose research unit is co-developing the
vaccine candidate, approved its military use last month, while
Sinopharm's two experimental shots are offered to employees at
state-owned firms travelling overseas.
Zeng Guang, former chief epidemiologist at Chinese Center
for Disease Control and Prevention, told the conference that
Chinese construction groups overseas in particular are keen to
take experimental vaccines.
He also said discussion should start whether to launch
emergency inoculation of experimental vaccines "right now."
There are no approved vaccines yet for COVID-19, a
respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, which has
killed more than half a million people globally.
(Reporting by Roxanne Liu in Suzhou and Tony Munroe in Beijing;
Editing by Miyoung Kim and Jane Merriman)