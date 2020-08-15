Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  CanSino Biologics Inc.    6185   CNE100003F01

CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.

(6185)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/14
192.8 HKD   -3.02%
04:21pMexico needs 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses; shots could start in April
RE
08/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mexico needs 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses; shots could start in April

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/15/2020 | 04:21pm EDT

MEXICO CITY, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Mexico will need up to 200 million coronavirus vaccine doses, according to a senior government official, and inoculation of its 120 million inhabitants could start as early as April if clinical trials and regulatory approvals for pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca Plc go as planned.

In partnership with the governments of Mexico and Argentina, AstraZeneca initially plans to produce 150 million doses in early 2021 and eventually make at least 400 million doses for distribution throughout Latin America. AstraZeneca is among those working on COVID-19 vaccine candidates now in development around the world.

Mexico's government also has said it is considering other options for bringing a vaccine quickly to its population, the second-largest in Latin America.

AstraZeneca will be able to produce between 30 and 35 million vaccines per month, Martha Delgado, a Mexican deputy foreign minister, told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

The vaccine could require two doses to be effective, Delgado said.

"If we need 200 million, we're going to be vaccinating for a long time," Delgado added.

Last-stage so-called Phase III trials are expected to conclude by November or December, after which AstraZeneca will seek government approvals if the vaccine is found to be safe and effective. If that goes smoothly, Delgado estimated the first vaccines in Mexico could be administered in April.

Mexico's death toll of 55,908 stands as the world's third highest, behind the United States and Brazil. Latin America's 6 million cases and more than 237,000 deaths make it the world's hardest-hit region.

To ensure all Mexicans have access to a vaccine, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's government is in talks with other pharmaceutical laboratories in different stages of developing a vaccine.

"Astra's production isn't going to be enough for Mexico. We need to supplement that with a couple of more vaccines," Delgado said.

Mexico's government has completed memorandums of understanding with French drugmaker Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen unit and Chinese companies CanSino Biologics Inc and Walvax Biotechnology Co Ltd .

CanSino and Walvax are interested in producing a vaccine in Mexico for delivery to the Latin American market.

Mexico's health authorities are evaluating the Phase I and II clinical trials of those four companies and will determine the viability of Phase III studies in Mexico in the coming weeks, Delgado said. The earlier phase trials represent an initial test of a vaccine's safety and effectiveness among small numbers of subjects.

To save time, Mexico's federal health regulator COFEPRIS will start analyzing AstraZeneca's completed studies and accelerate approvals if Phase III is successful.

"This is the country's strategy to diversify our possibilities of having access to the vaccine as soon as possible ... and obviously at an affordable cost for the country," Delgado said.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Adriana Barrera; Editing by Will Dunham)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -1.88% 8381 Delayed Quote.10.17%
CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC. -3.02% 192.8 End-of-day quote.227.06%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.48% 86.6274 Delayed Quote.28.44%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.22% 6.419 Delayed Quote.40.75%
SANOFI -1.76% 85.46 Real-time Quote.-4.64%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 73.15 Delayed Quote.21.88%
WALVAX BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 2.32% 73.52 End-of-day quote.126.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.
04:21pMexico needs 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses; shots could start in April
RE
08/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/12CANSINO BIOLOGICS : CanSinoBIO's Successful Listing on STAR Market Makes it the ..
PR
08/11Mexico to trial China, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines, may produce some
RE
08/11CANSINO BIOLOGICS : Terms of reference for the remuneration and assessment commi..
PU
08/11CANSINO BIOLOGICS : Terms of reference of the audit committee of the board
PU
08/11CANSINO BIOLOGICS : Terms of reference for the nomination committee of the board
PU
08/11CANSINO BIOLOGICS : Articles of association
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 122 M 17,6 M 17,6 M
Net income 2020 -109 M -15,7 M -15,7 M
Net Debt 2020 31,6 M 4,55 M 4,55 M
P/E ratio 2020 -706x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 63 060 M 9 074 M 9 073 M
EV / Sales 2020 517x
EV / Sales 2021 74,1x
Nbr of Employees 429
Free-Float 37,1%
Chart CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.
Duration : Period :
CanSino Biologics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 156,25 CNY
Last Close Price 172,88 CNY
Spread / Highest target 37,2%
Spread / Average Target -9,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -71,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xue Feng Yu Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & GM
Jiang Feng Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shou Bai Chao COO, Executive Director & Deputy General Manager
Jing Wang Chief Financial Officer & Board Secretary
Tao Zhu Executive Director, CSO & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC.227.06%9 074
CSL LIMITED1.30%90 907
BIOGEN INC.-2.45%45 824
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.84.76%44 597
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.191.99%33 379
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.63.61%28 265
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group