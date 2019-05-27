Log in
CANTARGIA AB

(CANTA)
05/27 2019
17.9 SEK   -1.00%
CANTARGIA : Annual General Meeting in Cantargia AB (publ)
PU
12:31pCANTARGIA : Annual General Meeting in Cantargia AB (publ)
AQ
02:44aCANTARGIA : Cantargia publishes interim report for first quarter 2019
PU
Cantargia : Annual General Meeting in Cantargia AB (publ)

05/27/2019

Cantargia's Annual General Meeting on 27 May 2019 resolved in accordance with the following:

  • that no dividend would be paid;
  • to discharge the board members and the managing director from liability with respect to their management of the company for 2018;
  • to re-elect, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, the Board members Claus Asbjørn Andersson, Patricia Delaite, Thoas Fioretos, Karin Leandersson, Anders Martin-Löf and Magnus Persson, and to re-elect Magnus Persson as the Chairman of the Board;
  • to re-elect Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as auditor.
  • to adopt principles for the nomination committee in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal;
  • to approve the Board's proposal concerning guidelines for remuneration to the senior executives;
  • to introduce, in accordance with the Board's proposal, a new long-term variable incentive scheme for senior executives and key personnel of the company; and
  • to authorize the Board, in accordance with the Board's proposal, during the period until the next Annual General Meeting, on or one or several occasions and with or without pre-emption rights for existing shareholders, to resolve to issue new shares, provided that such issuance does not comprise more than ten per cent of the number of outstanding shares of the company on the day of the Annual General Meeting.

For further information, please contact
Göran Forsberg, CEO
Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60
E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

About Cantargia
Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The basis for this is the protein IL1RAP that is involved in a number of diseases and where Cantargia has established a platform. The main project, the antibody CAN04 (nidanilimab) is being studied in the clinical phase I/IIa CANFOUR with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The study is conducting both monotherapy and combination therapy. Cantargia's other project, CANxx, is in the research phase and is aiming to develop a IL1RAP binding antibody optimised for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm(ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at http://www.cantargia.com

Cantargia AB published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 17:13:07 UTC
EPS Revisions
