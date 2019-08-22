Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Cantargia AB    CANTA   SE0006371126

CANTARGIA AB

(CANTA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cantargia : Cantargia publishes half year report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 03:13am EDT

Cantargia AB's ('Cantargia') half year report for the period January until June 2019 is now available on the company's web page www.cantargia.com/en/investors/financial-reports.

Significant events in the second quarter

  • In May 2019, Cantargia AB and Patheon Biologics B.V. (a part of ThermoFischer Scientific) signed an agreement on future production of the CAN04 antibody.
  • In May 2019, Cantargia announced new preclinical results showing positive effects when the CAN04 antibody is combined with various platinum-based chemotherapies.
  • New phase I clinical data on Cantargia´s antibody CAN04 (nidanilimab) were presented June 2 in an oral session at the 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting.

Significant events after the end of the period

  • Cantargia announced in July full recruitment of CAN04 monotherapy arm in the ongoing phase IIa clinical trial.

Financial information

First half (1 Jan 2019 - 30 Jun 2019)
  • Net sales, kSEK 0 (0)
  • Operating loss, kSEK -48,857 (-43,812)
  • Loss after tax, kSEK -48,533 (-41,846)
  • Loss per share, before and after dilution, SEK -0.70 (-0.63)
  • Equity/assets ratio, 91 (93) per cent
  • Cash and cash equivalents, kSEK 59,174 (102,786)
  • Short-term investments, kSEK 160,019 (110,000)

Second quarter 2019 (1 Apr 2019 - 30 Jun 2019)

  • Net sales, kSEK 0 (0)
  • Operating loss, kSEK -25,196 (-28,563)
  • Loss after tax, kSEK -25,012 (-28,147
  • Earnings per share, before and after dilution, SEK -0.34 (-0.43)

For further information, please contact
Göran Forsberg, CEO
Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60
E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

This is information that Cantargia AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 CET on August 22, 2019.

About Cantargia
Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The basis for this is the protein IL1RAP that is involved in a number of diseases and where Cantargia has established a platform. The main project, the antibody CAN04 (nidanilimab) is being studied in the clinical phase I/IIa CANFOUR with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The study is conducting both monotherapy and combination therapy. Cantargia's other project, CANxx, is in the research phase and is aiming to develop an IL1RAP binding antibody optimised for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at http://www.cantargia.com.

Disclaimer

Cantargia AB published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 07:12:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANTARGIA AB
03:13aCANTARGIA : Cantargia publishes half year report
PU
02:31aCANTARGIA : publishes half year report
AQ
07/04CANTARGIA : Cantargia announce full recruitment of CAN04 monotherapy arm in ongo..
PU
07/04CANTARGIA : announce full recruitment of CAN04 monotherapy arm in ongoing phase ..
AQ
06/02(R) CANTARGIA : presentation of phase I clinical data on antibody CAN04 at ASCO
PU
06/02CANTARGIA : presentation of phase I clinical data on antibody CAN04 at ASCO
AQ
05/27CANTARGIA : Annual General Meeting in Cantargia AB (publ)
PU
05/27CANTARGIA : Annual General Meeting in Cantargia AB (publ)
AQ
05/27CANTARGIA : Cantargia publishes interim report for first quarter 2019
PU
05/27CANTARGIA : publishes interim report for first quarter 2019
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -103 M
Net income 2019 -99,0 M
Finance 2019 163 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -11,7x
P/E ratio 2020 2,30x
EV / Sales2019 infx
EV / Sales2020 1,87x
Capitalization 1 179 M
Chart CANTARGIA AB
Duration : Period :
Cantargia AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANTARGIA AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 24,00  SEK
Last Close Price 16,20  SEK
Spread / Highest target 48,1%
Spread / Average Target 48,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 48,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Göran Forsberg Chief Executive Officer
Gunnar Magnus Modee Persson Chairman
Liselotte Larsson Vice President-Operations
Bengt Jöndell Chief Financial Officer
Lars Thorsson Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANTARGIA AB14.08%123
GILEAD SCIENCES2.53%80 344
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS12.49%47 223
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-20.27%32 392
GENMAB28.01%13 210
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.37.73%8 886
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group