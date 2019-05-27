Log in
CANTARGIA AB

(CANTA)
05/27 03:13:01 am
17.92 SEK   -0.89%
CANTARGIA : Cantargia publishes interim report for first quarter 2019
PU
02:31aCANTARGIA : publishes interim report for first quarter 2019
AQ
05/22CANTARGIA AB : quaterly earnings release
Cantargia : Cantargia publishes interim report for first quarter 2019

05/27/2019 | 02:44am EDT

Cantargia AB's ('Cantargia') interim report for first quarter 2019 is now available on the company's web page www.cantargia.com/en/investors/financial-reports.

Significant events in the first quarter

  • In January 2019, the first patient initiated treatment with Cantargia's CAN04 antibody in the phase IIa stage of the CANFOUR study.
  • In March 2019, Cantargia completed a directed share issue of approximately SEK 106 million to fund expanded clinical development of CAN04.

Significant events after the end of the period

  • In April 2019, Cantargia AB announced that phase I clinical data generated with the CAN04 antibody will be presented as an oral presentation on 2 June at the 2019 Annual ASCO Meeting in Chicago.
  • In May 2019, Cantargia AB and Patheon Biologics B.V. (a part of ThermoFischer Scientific) concluded an agreement on future production of the CAN04 antibody.
  • In May 2019, Cantargia announced new preclinical results showing positive effects when the CAN04 antibody is combined with various platinum-based chemotherapy drugs.

Financial information

First quarter 2019

  • Net sales, kSEK 0 (0)
  • Operating loss, kSEK -23,661 (-15,250)
  • Loss after tax, kSEK -23,522 (-13,699)
  • Earnings per share, before and after dilution, SEK -0.36 (-0.21)
  • Equity/assets ratio, 90 (92) per cent
  • Cash and cash equivalents, kSEK 160,853 (80,581)
  • Short-term investments, kSEK 90,319 (160,000)

For further information, please contact
Göran Forsberg, CEO
Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60
E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

This is information that Cantargia AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 CET on May 27, 2019.

About Cantargia
Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The basis for this is the protein IL1RAP that is involved in a number of diseases and where Cantargia has established a platform. The main project, the antibody CAN04 (nidanilimab) is being studied in the clinical phase I/IIa CANFOUR with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The study is conducting both monotherapy and combination therapy. Cantargia's other project, CANxx, is in the research phase and is aiming to develop a IL1RAP binding antibody optimised for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm(ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at http://www.cantargia.com.

Disclaimer

Cantargia AB published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 06:43:06 UTC
