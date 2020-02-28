Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Cantargia AB (publ)    CANTA   SE0006371126

CANTARGIA AB (PUBL)

(CANTA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM - 02/27 11:29:33 am
21.95 SEK   -5.59%
02:38aCANTARGIA PUBL : New number of shares and votes in Cantargia
PU
02:31aCANTARGIA PUBL : New number of shares and votes in Cantargia
AQ
02/27CANTARGIA PUBL : Cantargia publishes full year report for 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cantargia publ : New number of shares and votes in Cantargia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 02:38am EST

The number of shares and votes in Cantargia AB (publ) has changed due to the recently completed directed share issue (for further information, see the company's press release on 19 February 2020).
Through the share issue, the number of shares and votes in Cantargia increased by 7,280,439. Today, on the last trading day of the month, there are in total 80,084,831 shares and votes in Cantargia.

For further information, please contact
Göran Forsberg, CEO
Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60
E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

This is information that Cantargia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 CET on 28 February 2020.

About Cantargia
Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The basis for this is the protein IL1RAP that is involved in a number of diseases and where Cantargia has established a platform. The main project, the antibody CAN04,is being studied in the clinical phase I/IIa CANFOUR study with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The study is focused on combination therapies, but also includes a monotherapy arm. Positive interim data from the combination therapies were presented in December 2019. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at http://www.cantargia.com.

About CAN04
The antibody CAN04 binds IL1RAP with high affinity and functions through both ADCC and blockade of IL-1αand IL-1βsignaling. CAN04 is investigated in an open label phase I/IIa clinical trial, CANFOUR, examining first line chemotherapy combination with two different standard regimes in 31 patients with NSCLC (gemcitabine/cisplatin) and 31 patients with PDAC (gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel) as well as monotherapy in late stage patients (www.clinicaltrials.gov). The phase I monotherapy data from 22 patients were presented at ASCO 2019 and showed a good safety with infusion related reaction being the most common side effect. In addition, the biomarkers IL6 and CRP were decreased with treatment and 9/21 patients had stable disease. Positive interim data from the combination therapies were presented in December 2019. A phase I trial investigating CAN04 in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor is planned to start H1 2020.

Disclaimer

Cantargia AB published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 07:37:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CANTARGIA AB (PUBL)
02:38aCANTARGIA PUBL : New number of shares and votes in Cantargia
PU
02:31aCANTARGIA PUBL : New number of shares and votes in Cantargia
AQ
02/27CANTARGIA PUBL : Cantargia publishes full year report for 2019
PU
02/27CANTARGIA PUBL : publishes full year report for 2019
AQ
02/25CANTARGIA PUBL : appoints Dr. Ignacio Garcia-Ribas as Chief Medical Officer
AQ
02/20CANTARGIA PUBL : Notice of extraordinary general meeting in Cantargia AB (publ)
PU
02/20CANTARGIA PUBL : Notice of extraordinary general meeting in Cantargia AB (publ)
AQ
02/19CANTARGIA PUBL : has completed a directed share issue of approximately SEK 410 m..
AQ
02/19CANTARGIA PUBL : Cantargia announces intention of a directed share issue
PU
02/19CANTARGIA PUBL : announces intention of a directed share issue
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2020 195 M
EBIT 2020 90,5 M
Net income 2020 157 M
Finance 2020 51,5 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
P/E ratio 2021 25,0x
EV / Sales2020 9,98x
EV / Sales2021 12,4x
Capitalization 1 998 M
Chart CANTARGIA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Cantargia AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANTARGIA AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 31,45  SEK
Last Close Price 21,95  SEK
Spread / Highest target 59,0%
Spread / Average Target 43,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Göran Forsberg Chief Executive Officer
Gunnar Magnus Modee Persson Chairman
Liselotte Larsson Vice President-Operations
Bengt Jöndell Chief Financial Officer
Lars Thorsson Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANTARGIA AB (PUBL)11.41%207
GILEAD SCIENCES14.96%94 394
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS1.99%60 161
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS21.96%49 848
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.20.01%25 883
GENMAB A/S13.09%15 615
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group