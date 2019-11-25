Log in
(R) Cantargia AB: Nomination Committee appointed ahead of 2020 Annual General Meeting

0
11/25/2019 | 09:38am EST

Cantargia AB (publ) hereby provides notification that the Nomination Committee has been appointed ahead of the 2020 Annual General Meeting, and consists of Sten Verland (partner at Sunstone Life Science Ventures), Jannis Kitsakis (Fjärde AP-fonden), Alexander Mata (Alecta Pensionsförsäkring, Ömsesidigt) and Magnus Persson (Chairman of the Board). The Nomination Committee has been appointed in accordance with the guidelines established at the 2019 Annual General Meeting.

As at 30 September 2019, the Nomination Committee represents a total of 20.72 per cent of shares in Cantargia. The Nomination Committee is responsible for fulfilling those tasks assigned to the Nomination Committee in accordance with the Swedish Code of Corporate Governance.

For further information, please contact
Göran Forsberg, CEO
Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60
E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

About Cantargia
Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The basis for this is the protein IL1RAP that is involved in a number of diseases and where Cantargia has established a platform. The main project, the antibody CAN04 (nidanilimab) is being studied in the clinical phase I/IIa CANFOUR with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The study is conducting both monotherapy and combination therapy. Cantargia's other project, CANxx, is in the research phase and is aiming to develop a IL1RAP binding antibody optimised for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at http://www.cantargia.com.

Disclaimer

Cantargia AB published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 14:37:05 UTC
