Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cantel Medical Corp.    CMD

CANTEL MEDICAL CORP. (CMD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 02/01 10:00:09 am
81.505 USD   +0.10%
09:22aCANTEL MEDICAL : Completes Acquisition of Omnia S.p.A.
PR
01/16CANTEL MEDICAL CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/11CANTEL MEDICAL : Acquires Vista Research Group
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cantel Medical : Completes Acquisition of Omnia S.p.A.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 09:22am EST

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CANTEL MEDICAL CORP. (NYSE: CMD) announced today that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Omnia S.p.A. ("Omnia"), an Italian-based market leader in dental surgical consumables solutions.

(PRNewsfoto/Cantel Medical Corp.)

About Cantel
Cantel is a leading global company dedicated to delivering innovative infection prevention products and services for patients, caregivers, and other healthcare providers which improve outcomes, enhance safety and help save lives. Our products include specialized medical device reprocessing systems for endoscopy and renal dialysis, advanced water purification equipment, sterilants, disinfectants and cleaners, sterility assurance monitoring products for hospitals and dental clinics, disposable infection control products primarily for dental and GI endoscopy markets, dialysate concentrates, hollow fiber membrane filtration and separation products. Additionally, we provide technical service for our products. 

For further information, visit the Cantel website at www.cantelmedical.com.

About Omnia S.p.A.
Omnia is a leading manufacturer and distributor of custom procedure kits, sutures and irrigation line systems, with a special focus on the set-up of the operating room and the prevention of cross-contamination. Omnia has a solid history of developing, manufacturing and selling innovative sterile and disposable surgical products. These products are specifically designed to meet the demanding requirements of dental surgery.

For further information, visit the Omnia website at www.omniaspa.eu.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks detailed in Cantel's filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions, and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected or anticipated.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cantel-completes-acquisition-of-omnia-spa-300788165.html

SOURCE Cantel Medical Corp.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANTEL MEDICAL CORP.
09:22aCANTEL MEDICAL : Completes Acquisition of Omnia S.p.A.
PR
01/16CANTEL MEDICAL CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/11CANTEL MEDICAL : Acquires Vista Research Group
PR
01/03CANTEL MEDICAL : to Present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference
PR
2018CANTEL MEDICAL CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form ..
AQ
2018CANTEL MEDICAL : to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
PR
2018CANTEL MEDICAL : Announces 17.6% Increase In Semiannual Dividend
PR
2018CANTEL MEDICAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
2018CANTEL MEDICAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
2018CANTEL : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.