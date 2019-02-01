Cantel Medical : Completes Acquisition of Omnia S.p.A.

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CANTEL MEDICAL CORP. (NYSE: CMD) announced today that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Omnia S.p.A. ("Omnia"), an Italian-based market leader in dental surgical consumables solutions.

About Cantel

Cantel is a leading global company dedicated to delivering innovative infection prevention products and services for patients, caregivers, and other healthcare providers which improve outcomes, enhance safety and help save lives. Our products include specialized medical device reprocessing systems for endoscopy and renal dialysis, advanced water purification equipment, sterilants, disinfectants and cleaners, sterility assurance monitoring products for hospitals and dental clinics, disposable infection control products primarily for dental and GI endoscopy markets, dialysate concentrates, hollow fiber membrane filtration and separation products. Additionally, we provide technical service for our products.

About Omnia S.p.A.

Omnia is a leading manufacturer and distributor of custom procedure kits, sutures and irrigation line systems, with a special focus on the set-up of the operating room and the prevention of cross-contamination. Omnia has a solid history of developing, manufacturing and selling innovative sterile and disposable surgical products. These products are specifically designed to meet the demanding requirements of dental surgery.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks detailed in Cantel's filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions, and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected or anticipated.

