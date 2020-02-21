Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cantel Medical Corp.    CMD

CANTEL MEDICAL CORP.

(CMD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cantel Medical Corp. : to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Results for its Second Quarter Ended January 31, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 07:01am EST

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CANTEL MEDICAL CORP. (NYSE:CMD) will release the results for its second quarter ended January 31, 2020 on Thursday, March 5, 2020 before the market opens, and hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET.

(PRNewsfoto/Cantel Medical Corp.)

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-844-369-8770 (US & Canada) or 1-862-298-0840 (International) approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call. If you are unable to participate, a digital replay of the call will be available from Thursday, March 5, 2020 through midnight on April 4, 2020 by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (US & Canada) or 1-919-882-2331 (International) and using conference ID #: 58655.

An audio webcast will be available via the Cantel website at www.cantelmedical.com. A replay of the presentation will be archived on the Cantel website for those unable to listen live. In addition, the Company will provide a supplemental presentation to complement the conference call. The presentation can be accessed on Cantel's website in the Investor Relations section under presentations.

About Cantel Medical Corp.
Cantel Medical is a leading global company dedicated to delivering innovative infection prevention products and services for patients, caregivers, and other healthcare providers which improve outcomes, enhance safety and help save lives. Our products include specialized medical device reprocessing systems for endoscopy and renal dialysis, advanced water purification equipment, sterilants, disinfectants and cleaners, sterility assurance monitoring products for hospitals and dental clinics, disposable infection control products primarily for dental and GI endoscopy markets, instruments and instrument reprocessing workflow systems serving the dental industry, dialysate concentrates, hollow fiber membrane filtration and separation products. Additionally, we provide technical service for our products.

For further information, visit www.cantelmedical.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cantel-medical-corp-to-hold-conference-call-to-discuss-results-for-its-second-quarter-ended-january-31-2020-301008958.html

SOURCE Cantel Medical Corp.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CANTEL MEDICAL CORP.
07:01aCANTEL MEDICAL CORP. : to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Results for its Second..
PR
02/14CANTEL MEDICAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of..
AQ
01/16CANTEL MEDICAL CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/09CANTEL MEDICAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
01/06CANTEL MEDICAL : to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
PR
2019CANTEL MEDICAL : Announces 5% Increase In Semi-Annual Dividend
PR
2019CANTEL MEDICAL : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
2019CANTEL MEDICAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Stat..
AQ
2019CANTEL MEDICAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
2019CANTEL : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group