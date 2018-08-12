Log in
CANTERBURY PARK HOLDING CORP (CPHC)
Canterbury Park : August 11, 2018 - MR. JAGERMEISTER WINS MN DERBY; FIRSTMATE TAKES OAKS >

08/12/2018 | 12:10am CEST

CANTERBURY PARK

1100 Canterbury Road Shakopee, MN 55379

Mr. Jagermeister Wins $100,000 Minnesota Derby By 10 Lengths

Firstmate takes $100,000 Minnesota Oaks

For Immediate Release:

Saturday, August 11, 2018

Contact:Jeff Maday

Media Relations Manager (952) 496-6408jmaday@canterburypark.com

Shakopee, Minn. -- Mr. Jagermeister easily won the $100,000 Minnesota Derby by 10 lengths Saturday at Canterbury

Park. The 3-year-old Minnesota bred colt immediately took command of the 1 mile 70 yard race heading into the first turn and was never seriously challenged by the six opponents. Jockey Leandro Goncalves placed Mr. Jagermeister, who was trying a route of ground for the first time, well out from the rail and hand rode him to victory, finishing in 1:40.37, returning $3.20 as the betting favorite. Mr. Jagermeister, who has won six of 11 lifetime starts and $263,975 in purses, is trained by Valorie Lund who co-owns him with Kristen Boice and Leslie Cummings.

Lund explained why Goncalves opted to race well wide throughout. "If someone decided to send [for the lead] early, we'd let them," she said. "The plan was to stay out and keep our horse relaxed."

Cinco Star and jockey Orlando Mojica made one attempt to test the winner on the backstretch but could not match strides.

They maintained second place with Twoko Bay finishing third, another 3 3/4 lengths back.

One race earlier, Firstmate and leading jockey Ry Eikleberry won the $100,000 Minnesota Oaks by 4 1/2 lengths. The filly covered the 1 mile and 70 yards in 1:44.60 and paid $6.00. She is trained by Joe Sharp for owners Barry and Joni

Butzow.

"She didn't like the sealed track last time," Sharp's assistant Cody Rosin explained of her third-place finish in the Frances

Genter Stakes. "We were hoping for a fast track today. We knew if she ran to the way she trained, this would be the

result."

Earlier on the 11-race card, 2-year-old Dame Plata won the $50,000 Minnesota Thoroughbred Association Sales Graduate

Futurity at odds of 1 to 5, beating Notte Oscura by 2 1/4 lengths in 58.34 seconds for the five furlongs. Jareth Loveberry was aboard for trainer Francisco Bravo and owners Ann Sachdev and Lori Bravo. The winner returned $2.40.

###

For a Minnesota Derby photograph please use this link:

https://canterburypark.egnyte.com/fl/5fqataT3F7

For a Minnesota Oaks photograph please use this link:

https://canterburypark.egnyte.com/fl/YDk9SIq2En

For a Sales Futurity photograph please use this link:

https://canterburypark.egnyte.com/fl/CVRie8a3lR

Please Credit Coady Photography

Disclaimer

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation published this content on 11 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2018 22:09:05 UTC
