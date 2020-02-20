Log in
CANTERBURY PARK HOLDING CORPORATION    CPHC

CANTERBURY PARK HOLDING CORPORATION

(CPHC)
Canterbury Park : To Participate In 32nd Annual ROTH Conference On March 16

02/20/2020

SHAKOPEE, Minn., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CPHC), announced today that it will participate in the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA on Monday, March 16, 2020.  At the conference, Canterbury Park President and Chief Executive Officer, Randy Sampson, and Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Randy Dehmer, will conduct individual and group meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

Canterbury Park's current investor presentation will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://canterburypark.investorroom.com/investor-relations.

If you have questions about Canterbury Park or are interested in conducting a conference call with Canterbury Park management, please contact JCIR at 212-835-8500 or cphc@jcir.com.

About Canterbury Park
Canterbury Park Holding Corporation owns and operates Canterbury Park Racetrack and Card Casino in Shakopee, Minnesota, the only thoroughbred and quarter horse racing facility in the State.  The Company offers live racing from May to September.  The Card Casino hosts card games 24 hours a day, seven days a week, dealing both poker and table games.  The Company also conducts year-round wagering on simulcast horse racing and hosts a variety of other entertainment and special events at its Shakopee facility.  The Company is redeveloping 140 acres of underutilized land surrounding the Racetrack in a project know as Canterbury Commons.  The Company is pursuing several mixed-use development opportunities for this land, directly and through joint ventures.  For more information about the Company, please visit www.canterburypark.com.

Investor Contact:


Randy Sampson

Richard Land, Jim Leahy

President and Chief Executive Officer

JCIR

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation

212-835-8500 or cpch@jcir.com

952-445-7223 or investorrelations@canterburypark.com


 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canterbury-park-to-participate-in-32nd-annual-roth-conference-on-march-16-301008506.html

SOURCE Canterbury Park Holding Corporation


