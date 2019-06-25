Log in
CAP-XX LIMITED

(CPX)
Cap XX : Issue of Shares and Director/PDMR Shareholdings

06/25/2019 | 05:54am EDT

25 June 2019

CAP-XX Limited

('CAP-XX' or the 'Company')

Issue of Shares and Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Consistent with CAP-XX's previous announcements regarding the issue of ordinary shares in lieu of certain directors' salaries, and in-line with the Company's ongoing strategy to preserve its cash resources, CAP-XX announces that it has today issued 498,934 ordinary shares of no par value in the Company ('New Ordinary Shares'), in lieu of certain directors' salaries. The New Ordinary Shares have been issued at a price of 5.267 pence representing the daily volume weighted average share price of the Company's ordinary shares on AIM between 2 January 2019, being the date on which the directors' salaries were due for payment and 20 June 2019.

The New Ordinary Shares being issued in lieu of director salaries have been allocated to the following directors of CAP-XX:

Director

New Ordinary Shares issued at 5.267p

Total number of ordinary shares now held

% of enlarged ordinary share capital now held

Patrick Elliot (Non-executive director)

249,467

6,504,044

2.00%

Bruce Grey (Non-executive director)

249,467

4,675,862

1.44%

Application has been made for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission') and it is expected that Admission will occur on or around 28 June 2019. Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 324,514,775 ordinary shares of no par value. The above figure (324,514,775) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation can be found below.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Patrick Elliot

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director - Non-Executive Chairman

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

CAP-XX Limited

b)

LEI

213800HECUSIYXH3WN26

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of no par value each in CAP-XX Limited

Identification code (ISIN) for CAP-XX Limited ordinary shares: AU0000XINAS1

b)

Nature of the transaction

Shares issued in lieu of salary

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

5.267 pence per ordinary share

249,467 ordinary shares

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Single transaction as in 4 c) above. 249,467 ordinary shares were issued at 5.267 pence per ordinary share

e)

Date of the transaction

25 June 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of trading venue - issue of new ordinary shares

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Bruce Grey

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director - Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

CAP-XX Limited

b)

LEI

213800HECUSIYXH3WN26

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of no par value each in CAP-XX Limited

Identification code (ISIN) for CAP-XX Limited ordinary shares: AU0000XINAS1

b)

Nature of the transaction

Shares issued in lieu of salary

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

5.267 pence per ordinary share

249,467 ordinary shares

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Single transaction as in 4 c) above. 249,467 ordinary shares were issued at 5.267 pence per ordinary share

e)

Date of the transaction

25 June, 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of trading venue - issue of new ordinary shares

For further information contact:

CAP-XX Limited

Anthony Kongats (Chief Executive Officer)

+61 (0) 2 9428 0139

Kreab (Financial PR)

Robert Speed

+44 (0) 20 7074 1800

Allenby Capital (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

David Hart / Alex Brearley (Corporate Finance)

+44 (0) 20 3328 5656

More information is available at www.cap-xx.com

Notes to Editors:

CAP-XX (LSE: CPX) is a world leader in the design and manufacture of thin, flat supercapacitors and energy management systems used in portable and small-scale electronic devices, and to an increasing extent, in larger applications such as automotive and renewable energy. The unique feature of CAP-XX supercapacitors is their very high power density and high energy storage capacity in a space-efficient prismatic package. These attributes are essential in power-hungry consumer and industrial electronics, and deliver similar benefits in automotive and other transportation applications. For more information about CAP-XX, visit www.cap-xx.com

Disclaimer

CAP-XX Limited published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 09:53:08 UTC
