CAP-XX LIMITED
Cap XX : Notice of Results

10/05/2018 | 09:08am CEST

5 October 2018

CAP-XX Limited

('CAP-XX' the 'Company')

Notice of Results

CAP-XX, a world leader in supercapacitors, announces that it will release its audited results for the year ended 30 June 2018 on Wednesday 17 October 2018.

For further information contact:

CAP-XX Limited

Anthony Kongats (Chief Executive Officer) +61 (0) 2 9428 0139

Kreab (Financial PR)

Robert Speed +44 (0) 20 7074 1800

Allenby Capital (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

David Hart / Alex Brearley +44(0) 20 3328 5656

More information is available at www.cap-xx.com

Notes to Editors:

CAP-XX (LSE: CPX) is a world leader in the design and manufacture of thin, flat supercapacitors and energy management systems used in portable and small-scale electronic devices, and to an increasing extent, in larger applications such as automotive and renewable energy. The unique feature of CAP-XX supercapacitors is their very high power density and high energy storage capacity in a space-efficient prismatic package. These attributes are essential in power-hungry consumer and industrial electronics, and deliver similar benefits in automotive and other transportation applications. For more information about CAP-XX, visit www.cap-xx.com

Disclaimer

CAP-XX Limited published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 07:07:03 UTC
