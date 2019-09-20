Log in
2020 Season of Street Fighter League: Pro-JP Looks to Heat Up the Japanese Esports Market! - Regional municipalities, corporations and players to come together in nation-wide program -

09/20/2019 | 02:02am EDT

Capcom Co., Ltd. (Capcom) today announced that it will hold the 2020 season for Street Fighter League: Pro-JP, an esports league featuring Capcom's popular Street Fighter series, in Japan.

Street Fighter was first released as an arcade game in 1987. This was followed up in 1991 with the smash hit Street Fighter II, whose innovative battle system generated mass excitement. In 2018 Capcom launched Street Fighter V Arcade Edition, the latest installment in the series, which drove cumulative total shipments for the series to 43 million units world-wide (as of June 30, 2019), showcasing the global appeal of the property even today, with Street Fighter now in its thirty-second year.

With Street Fighter League: Pro-JP, Capcom aims to increase both the size of its fanbase as well as the number of opportunities for players to shine within the rapidly growing esports market-all while providing an environment that increases the satisfaction of athletes and stakeholders overall. In the upcoming 2020 season, which is scheduled to run in fiscal year 2020, matches are planned to feature 3-on-3 battles between teams formed by pro-licensed competitors and participating corporations from six locations across Japan. Capcom hopes to contribute to regional development while growing the presence of esports through integrating promotional measures with regional municipalities.

Since 2018, Capcom has promoted the development of the esports market with both league matches in which pro players can gain recognition and through uncovering rookie talent. Continuing these efforts, from October 2019 Capcom will hold Street Fighter League: Pro-JP operated by RAGE. Moreover, Capcom will work to boost the appeal and overall significance held by epsorts through promotional efforts such as partnering with Kinki Nippon Tourist Co., Ltd. to provide a package tour of the Capcom Cup 2019, an esports event scheduled to be held in North America, in a first-of-its-kind collaboration for Japanese game publishers. (URL: https://www.knt-ks.co.jp/ec/2019/capcom_cup/ (Japanese only))

Capcom is committed to promoting industry development through building an environment where esports fans and competitors alike can enjoy the thrill of competition, while establishing systems to further expand Japanese esports within the rapidly growing esports market.

[ Street Fighter V Arcade Edition Summary ]

1. Title Street Fighter V Arcade Edition
2. Genre Fighting
3. Platforms PlayStation®4, PC
4. Release Date Japan: January 18, 2018
North America, Europe: January 16, 2018
Asia: January 17, 2018

Inquiries regarding the above information may be directed to:

Capcom Co., Ltd.
Public Relations and Investor Relations Section
(Address) 3-1-3, Uchihiranomachi, Chuo-ku, Osaka, 540-0037, Japan
(Tel) +81-6-6920-3623 (Fax) +81-6-6920-5108

Disclaimer

Capcom Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 06:01:03 UTC
