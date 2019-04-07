Log in
CAPCOM : Regarding the Receipt of the Statement of Objections From the European Commission

04/07/2019 | 09:18pm EDT

Capcom Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries CE Europe Ltd. and Capcom U.S.A., Inc. (collectively, the Capcom Group) received a Statement of Objections from the European Commission on April 5, 2019 related to a suspected breach of antitrust rules regarding the sale of PC games.

The Capcom Group, upon careful examination of the Statement of Objections, will respond in due course. In addition, the Capcom Group cannot provide any further comment related to this matter until the European Commission has reached its final decision.

Reference:
The Statement of Objections is a document that summarizes the preliminary view of the European Commission relating to a suspected breach of European competition law. It is issued as part of an ongoing investigation and does not represent the final decision of the European Commission. The recipient of this document has the right to reply and express its opinion, including the presentation of counter-arguments, regarding the Statement of Objections. The final decision of the European Commission can be appealed before the European Court of Justice.

Inquiries regarding the above information may be directed to:

Capcom Co., Ltd.
Public Relations and Investor Relations Section
(Address) 3-1-3, Uchihiranomachi, Chuo-ku, Osaka, 540-0037, Japan
(Tel)+81-6-6920-3623 (Fax) +81-6-6920-5108

Disclaimer

Capcom Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 01:17:03 UTC
