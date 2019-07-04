CAPCOM : Sengoku BASARA Game Character Chosen as Mascot for the Kochi Prefecture in the House of Councilors Election! - Popular game character Chosokabe Motochika to rouse voters of all ages

Capcom Co., Ltd. (Capcom) today announced that Sengoku BASARA character Chosokabe Motochika, along with other characters from the popular video game series, will be utilized as mascots to raise awareness by the Kochi Prefecture in the 25th regular election of members of the House of Councilors, scheduled to be held on July 21.

The Sengoku BASARA series consists of action games that put a bold, fresh twist on the warlords and events of Japan's Warring States period. Beginning with the first game of the series in 2005, Capcom has pursued its Single Content Multiple Usage strategy to leverage the unique world of this IP beyond games and into various kinds of entertainment, including animation and stage productions. In recent years, Capcom has promoted cooperation with local governments: in addition to providing Sengoku BASARA characters as mascots for automobile break-in prevention or to raise public awareness of elections, Capcom is contributing to tourism promotion among the youth demographic via activities such as a comprehensive agreement with Kofu in the Yamanashi Prefecture through the end of March 2020 and a March 2019 collaboration with Sakai in the Osaka Prefecture. The latest game in the series is Sengoku BASARA Battle Party, which was released for mobile devices in June 2019.

Chosokabe Motochika, a historical figure and popular game character whose symbolic status in the Kochi Prefecture is second to that of only Sakamoto Ryoma, was chosen as the main mascot for this House of Councilors election to both raise awareness and boost voter turnout among the youth demographic, broadly appealing to voters in the prefecture. Specifically, the character is planned to be featured in a wide variety of mediums, beginning with appearing in advertisements on television, the radio, in newspapers, on buses and trains, wrapped on trams, as well as on promotional freebies such as pocket tissues and round paper fans.

Capcom is committed to serving as a responsible corporate citizen and will continue to conduct proactive CSR activities that include the use of its games to invigorate communities and contribute to society.

[Sample of Promotional Mediums]

[Details for the mobile video game Sengoku BASARA Battle Party]

1. Title Sengoku BASARA Battle Party 2. Genre Stylish Hero Team Battle 3. Platforms Mobile devices (Android/iOS) 4. Price Free-to-play (contains in-app purchases) 4. Release Date Japan: June 24, 2019 (currently available)