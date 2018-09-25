Log in
CAPCOM : Street Fighter League Announced Aims to Grow Japan's Esports Market! - Capcom targets accelerated market expansion by utilizing its marquee series -

09/25/2018 | 03:04am CEST

Capcom Co., Ltd. (Capcom) today announced that the Street Fighter League, an esports league featuring Capcom's popular Street Fighter series, will be launched in the Spring of 2019 in Japan.

Street Fighter was first released as an arcade game in 1987. This was followed up in 1991 with the smash hit Street Fighter II, whose innovative battle system generated mass excitement. In 2016 Capcom launched Street Fighter V, the latest installment in the series, which drove cumulative total shipments for the series to 41 million units world-wide (as of June 30, 2018), showcasing the global appeal of the property even today, with Street Fighter now in its thirty-first year.

The Street Fighter League aims to increase the base of players and the opportunities for them to succeed within Japan's rapidly growing esports market, while providing an environment that increases the satisfaction of both fans and athletes. League matches are currently planned to feature 3-on-3 team battles, with six teams formed from a mix of both officially JeSU-pro licensed and unlicensed competitors.

Utilizing its Single Content, Multiple Usage strategy, Capcom will continue to pursue a multifaceted approach in leveraging its portfolio of brands, with the aim of maximizing the value of its IPs and creating new opportunities for revenue while working to further enhance its performance.

[ Street Fighter League Summary ]

1. Name Street Fighter League
2. Format 3-on-3 team battle
3. Featured Title Street Fighter V Arcade Edition
4. Dates Begins Spring 2019 (tentative)

Inquiries regarding the above information may be directed to:

Capcom Co., Ltd.
Public Relations and Investor Relations Section
(Address) 3-1-3, Uchihiranomachi, Chuo-ku, Osaka, 540-0037, Japan
(Tel) +81-6-6920-3623 (Fax) +81-6-6920-5108

Disclaimer

Capcom Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 01:03:10 UTC
