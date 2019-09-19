Capcom Launches New IP Shinsekai: Into the Depths on Apple's New Apple Arcade Game Service on the App Store - Creative title to be available at launch of Apple Arcade

Capcom Co., Ltd. (Capcom) has released Shinsekai: Into the Depths on Apple Arcade, Apple's groundbreaking new game subscription service on the App Store. With Apple Arcade, users get unlimited access to the entire catalog of over 100 new and exclusive games, all playable across iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac and Apple TV. Subscribers get the full version of every game including all updates and expansions, without any ads or additional in-game purchases.

Shinsekai: Into the Depths is an action-based deep-sea exploration game in which players assume the role of the last-surviving human being and delve into the yet unexplored world within the ocean's depths. In making this all-new, highly creative IP, Capcom chose an approach distinct from that of large-scale game development in order to provide users with a fresh experience not available in traditional games. Further, through offering the title on Apple Arcade, Capcom is targeting opportunities to expose the title to a wider audience, in addition to traditional game fans. Shinsekai: Into the Depths will be available to Apple Arcade subscribers on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac and Apple TV.

Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all stakeholders by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.

[ Product Details ]

1. Title Shinsekai: Into the Depths 2. Genre Deep-sea Action/Exploration 3. Platforms Apple Arcade 4. Release Date September 19, 2019

