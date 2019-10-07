Capcom : Monster Hunter Series Characters Utilized in Osaka Prefectural Police's Cyber-Crime Prevention Awareness Campaign for the First Time! - Capcom aims to contribute to protecting youth from cyber-crime with popular IP

Capcom Co., Ltd. (Capcom) today announced that characters from the Monster Hunter series will be utilized for the first time as mascots on promotional goods in the Osaka Prefectural Police's cyber-crime prevention awareness program.

The Monster Hunter series consists of hunting action games that pit players against giant monsters in a beautiful natural environment. When the first Monster Hunter title made its debut in 2004, it established a new kind of communication style for players through its cooperative play focused on hunting monsters with friends. Since then, the series has grown into a mega-hit with cumulative sales of the series exceeding 58 million units. Further, in addition to Monster Hunter: World, released in January 2018, becoming Capcom's first title to ship more than 14 million units globally, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, the massive expansion to the base game that was released in September 2019, has already exceeded 2.5 million units shipped worldwide.

Since 2013, Capcom has worked with the Osaka Prefectural Police as well as with the police forces of neighboring prefectures each year to implement crime prevention awareness campaigns. This year, characters from the Monster Hunter series, which is popular with people of all ages, were selected by the Osaka Prefectural Police and the Osaka Anti-Credit Card Fraud Liaison Council to be used on promotional items such as posters to raise awareness of the campaign. Felyne and Melynx, characters with whom younger demographics are particularly familiar, will be utilized to raise awareness of the importance of internet security, employing the slogan 'STOP reusing passwords!' Capcom looks to support the crime prevention activities of the Osaka prefecture beginning with an Osaka Prefectural Police event to raise awareness scheduled for Saturday, October 12, 2019, and including the distribution of 13,000 flyers at prefectural police departments, as well as with 3,550 mousepads scheduled to be distributed at crime prevention awareness events.

Capcom is committed to serving as a responsible corporate citizen and will continue to conduct proactive CSR activities that include the use of its games to invigorate communities and contribute to society.

[Goods to be distributed]

[ Game: Monster Hunter World: Iceborne ]

1. Title Monster Hunter World: Iceborne 2. Genre Action RPG 3. Platforms PlayStation®4, Xbox One, PC 4. Release Date PlayStation®4, Xbox One: September 6, 2019 PC: January 2020