Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  CAPCOM CO., LTD.    9697   JP3218900003

CAPCOM CO., LTD.

(9697)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Capcom : Street Fighter League powered by RAGE Culminates in Roaring Success! - Japanese esports league contributes to growth of domestic market by creating opportunities for pro and amateur athletes to shine -

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 02:05am EDT

Capcom Co., Ltd. (Capcom) today announced that its Japanese esports league, the Capcom Street Fighter League powered by RAGE, has reached its conclusion, capped off with a successful Grand Finals event held in Akihabara, Japan on March 21.

The Capcom Street Fighter League powered by RAGE ran from February through late March of this year, and featured world-class pro players (official Japan eSports Union license holders) who took on the role of team leaders, drafting amateur- and beginner-level teammates who then competed together in 3-on-3 team battles. A total of six teams did battle across 10 rounds, which aired on AbemaTV and OPENREC.tv. The streams garnered high viewership through proactive use of social networking sites, and by featuring a renowned commentator, analyst, MC as well as special guests. Itazan Ocean, the team that held first place during league play, went on to win the Grand Finals, with the event not only broadcast live online, but also featured at live public viewings, such as at the company's Plaza Capcom Kichijoji store and in the city of Sendai, Miyagi prefecture, bringing play to an excitement-packed conclusion.

Further, as part of Capcom's endeavors to build an esports ecosystem in Japan that supports a wide breadth of athletes--from absolute beginners all the way up to pro players--in early summer 2019 Capcom plans to hold the Street Fighter League: Trial, aimed at athlete development, as well as the Street Fighter League: Pro-JP, where professional athletes can compete. Through the Street Fighter League: Trial, Capcom will provide an environment where esports beginners and amateurs can sharpen their skills as they work their way up to the pros. Further, as the premier 3-on-3 Japanese league, the Street Fighter League: Pro-JP will function to accelerate growth of the domestic esports market by providing world-class professional athletes with a space to shine, as well as with a dream match between the winning Japan team and the winner of the US-based Street Fighter League: Pro-US.

Capcom is committed to promoting industry development through building an environment where esports fans and competitors alike can enjoy the thrill of competition, while establishing systems to further expand Japanese esports within the rapidly growing esports market.

[Street Fighter League: Trial Structure]

[Street Fighter League: Pro-JP]

Inquiries regarding the above information may be directed to:

Capcom Co., Ltd.
Public Relations and Investor Relations Section
(Address) 3-1-3, Uchihiranomachi, Chuo-ku, Osaka, 540-0037, Japan
(Tel) +81-6-6920-3623 (Fax) +81-6-6920-5108

Disclaimer

Capcom Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 06:04:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAPCOM CO., LTD.
02:05aCAPCOM : Devil May Cry 5 Ships 2 Million Units Within Two Weeks Since Launch! - ..
PU
02:05aCAPCOM : Street Fighter League powered by RAGE Culminates in Roaring Success! - ..
PU
03/15CAPCOM : Sengoku BASARA to Collaborate With City of Sakai! - Game character Toyo..
PU
02/12DEVIL MAY CRY 5 : everything you need to know
AQ
02/07CAPCOM : 'Monster Hunter' film adaptation receives September 2020 release date
AQ
01/29CAPCOM : Resident Evil 2's Ghost Survival DLC release date confirmed
AQ
01/25CAPCOM : 'Resident Evil 2' comes to life in live-action trailer
AQ
01/22CAPCOM : Resident Evil 2 remake DLCs are already in the works
AQ
01/21'RESIDENT EVIL 2' : Are you ready to return to Racoon City?
AQ
2018MONSTER HUNTER WORLD : Iceborne Announced! - Capcom further propels this global ..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 99 347 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 13 392 M
Finance 2019 41 580 M
Yield 2019 1,37%
P/E ratio 2019 19,97
P/E ratio 2020 17,81
EV / Sales 2019 2,92x
EV / Sales 2020 2,75x
Capitalization 332 B
Chart CAPCOM CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
CAPCOM CO., LTD. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPCOM CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2 689  JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenzo Tsujimoto Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Haruhiro Tsujimoto President, COO & Representative Director
Kenkichi Nomura Chief Financial Officer & Director
Takayuki Morinaga Independent Outside Director
Makoto Matsuo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPCOM CO., LTD.15.61%3 004
MICROSOFT CORPORATION18.36%901 639
RED HAT3.92%32 179
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC29.80%27 023
SPLUNK INC26.35%19 210
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.41.33%17 230
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.