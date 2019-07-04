Capcom : and GungHo Launch Co-Developed Title TEPPEN! - Mobile game released globally, features a host of Capcom's major series

Capcom Co., Ltd. (Capcom) today announces that TEPPEN, a mobile title jointly-developed with GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (GungHo), was released on the App Store and Google Play Store on July 4 in North America and Europe (local times). TEPPEN is further scheduled for release in Japan and Asia at a later date.

Developed in collaboration with GungHo, TEPPEN is the ultimate card battle game for mobile devices and features a diverse cast of popular Capcom characters. The game pits players from around the globe against one another in white-hot card battles that are both strategic and fast-paced. The intuitive controls of the real-time system immerse players directly into the thick of battle, where a deep, original story unfolds around lovingly drawn characters from popular series such as Resident Evil, Monster Hunter and Street Fighter.

The collaboration brings together Capcom, whose game brands are recognized around the globe, and GungHo, who has built up superior knowhow in the field of mobile games. In-demand, high quality content will be produced by the strengths of each company in planning, development and operations of the title. Going forward, both companies will continue working together on TEPPEN's development and promotion in order to make the title a success, even setting their sights on expanding into esports. Further, Capcom plans to bolster its business foundation by accumulating knowhow in the mobile market with continued releases of both jointly and internally developed titles in markets around the world.

Capcom is committed to delivering further growth, while aiming to create new business opportunities and maximize the value of its game content over the long term. The company will also continue to utilize its leading brands in the growing worldwide mobile games market.

[ Product Details ]

1. Title TEPPEN 2. Genre Ultimate card battle 3. Platforms Mobile devices (Android/iOS) 4. Release Date North America, Europe: July 4, 2019 Japan, Asia: To be announced 5. Price Free-to-play (contains in-app purchases) 6. Publisher GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. 7. Developer GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

