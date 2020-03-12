Massive Expansion Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Ships 5 Million Units Globally! - Steady global sales growth backed by high critical acclaim

Capcom Co., Ltd. (Capcom) today announced that Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, the massive expansion for Monster Hunter: World for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, the Xbox One*1 family of devices, including Xbox One X, and PC has shipped over 5 million units*2 worldwide.

The Monster Hunter series consists of hunting action games that pit players against giant monsters in a beautiful natural environment. Beginning with the first title in 2004, the series established a new genre in which players cooperate to hunt ferocious monsters with their friends, growing into a mega-hit with cumulative sales of the series exceeding 62 million units as of March 13, 2020. With Monster Hunter: World (MH:W) (released in January 2018), Capcom has continued to enhance the series' global brand value by promoting existing user engagement through regular updates while encouraging lapsed players to return and newcomers to join with free weapons and armor useful for completing the game's story. This has helped drive shipments of the game to 15 million units worldwide as of January 2, 2020-the first title in Capcom's history to achieve this record-high.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (MHW:I) is a massive premium expansion for MH:W. The game features a full narrative experience that continues the story from MH:W, as well as a vast new area, new monsters, a new difficulty level and a new player mechanic. MHW:I achieved 5 million units shipped following steady sales growth backed by global critical acclaim, such as highly-positive review scores following the game's release in September 2019. The game was also honored in December of that year at the PlayStation® Awards 2019, a show that recognizes hit games in the Asian and Japanese regions, winning three awards† , including the PlayStation™ Network Award.

† Includes awards for MH:W

Furthermore, in addition to the new mobile title Monster Hunter Riders (for iOS/Android), which launched in February 2020 and achieved more than 3 million downloads, Capcom plans to carry out a number of initiatives to further cement the series' position as a global brand, such as with a Hollywood film adaptation of Monster Hunter, a first for the series, scheduled for a September 2020 release.

Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all stakeholders by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.

*1 Xbox One version available in North America and Europe only

*2 Includes Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (digital sales) and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition (physical shipments and digital sales).

Note: Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition contains the Monster Hunter: World base game and the massive expansion Monster Hunter World: Iceborne.

[ Product Details ]

1. Title Monster Hunter World: Iceborne 2. Genre Action RPG 3. Platforms PlayStation ® 4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One, PC 4. Release Date PlayStation ® 4, Xbox One: September 6, 2019 PC: January 9, 2020 (January 10, 2020 JST)

*Xbox One version available in North America and Europe only