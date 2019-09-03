Log in
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Featured in First-Time Collaboration With City of Tottori's Sand Sculptures! - Supports Tottori tourism, as the globally popular series celebrates 15 years -

09/03/2019 | 09:12pm EDT

Capcom Co., Ltd. (Capcom) today announced that Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (MHW:I, below), launching September 6, will be featured in a first-time collaboration with Tottori City, scheduled to run from September 28 through October 31.

The Monster Hunter series consists of hunting action games that pit players against giant monsters in a beautiful natural environment. The series has sparked a social phenomenon known as the 'Monster Hunter Craze' by introducing a new kind of communication style for players through cooperative play focused on hunting monsters with their friends. Since the first Monster Hunter title made its debut 15 years ago in 2004, the series has attracted a dedicated fan base, and overall grown into a mega-hit, with cumulative sales of the series exceeding 55 million units*. Further, MHW:I is scheduled to launch on September 6, as a massive premium expansion to Monster Hunter: World, which is Capcom's best-selling game of all time, having shipped more than 13.1 million units*.

This collaboration with Tottori City came to be following a proposal from the city to render the vast world and awe-inspiring monsters from Monster Hunter in the finely detailed yet visually powerful sand sculpture art, which serves as both the pride of Tottori and a source of its tourism, in order to more widely spread the appeal of the sculptures. In addition to a sand sculpture featuring monsters from MHW:I on display in front of Tottori Station, a stamp rally leading participants to five locations around the city will run throughout the collaboration period. With this, Capcom aims to not only further increase awareness of MHW:I, but also lend support to Tottori's tourism through broadcasting the appeal of the city's sand sculptures to a wider audience.

Capcom is committed to serving as a responsible corporate citizen and will continue to conduct proactive CSR activities that include the use of its games to invigorate communities and contribute to society.

*As of June 30, 2019

[ Collaboration Summary ]

1. Location Sand sculpture display: The Fumon Hiroba in front of Tottori Station
Stamp rally: Five locations within the city of Tottori
*Original stickers will be provided to those who collect at least three stamps
(Supplies limited. Stickers distributed at the Tottori Sand Dunes Visitor Center only.)
2. Dates Saturday, September 28, 2019 - Thursday, October 31, 2019

[Sculpture]

[ Details for the home video game Monster Hunter World: Iceborne ]

1. Title Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
2. Genre Action RPG
3. Platforms PlayStation®4, Xbox One, PC
4. Release Date PlayStation®4, Xbox One: September 6, 2019
PC: January 2020

Inquiries regarding the above information may be directed to:

Capcom Co., Ltd.
Public Relations and Investor Relations Section
(Address) 3-1-3, Uchihiranomachi, Chuo-ku, Osaka, 540-0037, Japan
(Tel) +81-6-6920-3623 (Fax) +81-6-6920-5108

Disclaimer

Capcom Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 01:11:01 UTC
