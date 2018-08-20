Monster Hunter: World Ships 10 Million Units Globally! - Building upon success of console version, becomes first Capcom title to achieve this milestone following release on Steam

Capcom Co., Ltd. (Capcom) today announced that Monster Hunter: Worldhas shipped over 10 million units* worldwide following the release of the PC version on Steam and in combination with the home console versions of the title.

*Includes digital download sales.

The Monster Hunter series consists of hunting action games that pit players against giant monsters in a beautiful natural environment. The series has sparked a social phenomenon known as the 'Monster Hunter Craze' by introducing a new kind of communication style for players through cooperative play focused on hunting monsters with their friends. Since the first Monster Hunter title made its debut 14 years ago in 2004, the series has attracted a dedicated fan base, and overall grown into a mega-hit, with Monster Hunter: World, the latest title in the series, shipping 10 million units, and cumulative sales of the series exceeding 50 million units as of August 20, 2018.

Monster Hunter: World, the best-selling title in company history, achieved this 10 million-unit milestone following the titles' PC release on the globally accessible Steam platform, allowing the game to appeal to a wider fan base spread across a greater number of regions, and in combination with continued robust sales of the home console version of the game even now, more than six months after its release.

Capcom has strengthened its brands over the years via a fundamental multi-platform strategy, under which it releases games for popular series on a number of platforms. Capcom is committed to continuing to provide games that fully satisfy the needs of a wide breadth of game players worldwide.

[ Product Details ]

1. Title Monster Hunter: World 2. Genre Action RPG 3. Platforms PC, PlayStation ® 4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One 4. Release Date PC:

Worldwide (Steam): August 10, 2018 JST PlayStation ® 4:

North America, South America, EMEA, Oceania, Asia (including Japan):

January 26, 2018 Xbox One:

North America, South America, EMEA, Oceania:

January 26, 2018

