Monster Hunter: World Wins Grand Award at the Japan Game Awards: 2018! - Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry 5 and Mega Man 11 win Award for Excellence in the Future Division -

09/25/2018 | 03:04am CEST

Capcom Co., Ltd. (Capcom) today announced that Monster Hunter: Worldwas awarded the Grand Award in the Games of the Year Division of the Japan Game Awards: 2018 (held by the Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association). The prize was announced at the Tokyo Game Show 2018, which was held from September 20-23. Additionally, Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry 5 and Mega Man 11 were recognized in the Future Division Awards.

Monster Hunter: World, winner of the Grand Award is the latest entry in the series and the first new Monster Hunter title for home consoles in nine years. The game offers significant innovations to the series, including seamless transitions between map areas as well as smooth, on-the-fly actions, displayed damage points dealt to monsters and the ability to join others mid-quest when playing online. It was also the first title in the series to be given a global simultaneous launch, and was given an ambitious global promotional campaign in North America, Europe and Asia in order to further build upon its fan base outside of Japan. Further, following its PC release in August, which allowed the game to appeal to a wider fan base spread across a greater number of regions, and in combination with continued robust sales of the home console version of the game even today, more than six months after its release, Monster Hunter: Worldbecame the best-selling title in company history, with shipments now exceeding 10 million units, as of August 20, 2018.

In the Future Division, where players vote to select the upcoming titles they most look forward to, Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry 5 and Mega Man 11 received awards. These titles were very popular among show attendees, with tickets for game demos running out moments after doors to the show were opened.

Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.

[Award List]

Game of the Year Division

Award Name Title Name Platform
Grand Award Monster Hunter: World PlayStation®4 / Xbox One / PC

Future Division

Award Name Title Name Platform
Recipient Resident Evil 2 PlayStation®4 / Xbox One / PC
Devil May Cry 5 Xbox One / PlayStation®4 / PC
Mega Man 11 PlayStation®4 / Nintendo Switch / Xbox One / PC

[Product Information]

Monster Hunter: World

Genre Action RPG
Release Date PlayStation®4
North America, South America, EMEA, Oceania, Asia (including Japan): January 26, 2018
Xbox One:
North America, South America, EMEA, Oceania: January 26, 2018
PC :
Worldwide: August 10, 2018 JST

Resident Evil 2

Devil May Cry 5

Mega Man 11

* Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo Co., Ltd.

* 'PlayStation' is a registered trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

* Xbox One is a registered trademark of the Microsoft Corporation of the United States and/or related companies.

Inquiries regarding the above information may be directed to:

Capcom Co., Ltd.
Public Relations and Investor Relations Section
(Address) 3-1-3, Uchihiranomachi, Chuo-ku, Osaka, 540-0037, Japan
(Tel)+81-6-6920-3623 (Fax) +81-6-6920-5108

Disclaimer

Capcom Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 01:03:10 UTC
