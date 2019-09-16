Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  CAPCOM CO., LTD.    9697   JP3218900003

CAPCOM CO., LTD.

(9697)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry 5 Each Win Award for Excellence at the Japan Game Awards: 2019! - Project Resistance wins award in the Future Division -

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 09:32pm EDT

Capcom Co., Ltd. (Capcom) today announced that Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry 5 each won an Award for Excellence in the Games of the Year Division of the Japan Game Awards: 2019 (held by the Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association). The prizes were announced at the Tokyo Game Show 2019, which was held from September 12-15. Additionally, Project Resistance was recognized in the Future Division Awards.

Resident Evil 2, winner of an Award for Excellence, utilized Capcom's cutting-edge R&D facilities to rebuild the original 1998 game, which was the fourth best-selling game in the series' history, completely from the ground up for current-generation game platforms. In addition to leveraging its technological prowess to provide heart-pulsing dramatics and a deeply immersive game world, Capcom successfully executed its digital strategy to effectively promote the game, resulting in global acclaim that propelled shipments to 4.5 million units* worldwide. Devil May Cry 5, also honored with an Award for Excellence, is the latest title in the series and the first mainline entry to be released in 10 years. Utilizing Capcom's proprietary RE Engine, the game boasts the series' most finely-detailed visuals, beautifully rendering the distinctive characters and high-speed, stylish action the games are known for, resulting in high praise and shipments in excess of 2.5 million units* worldwide. *As of June 30, 2019

In the Future Division, where players vote to select the upcoming titles they most look forward to, Project Resistance received an award. This title was very popular among show attendees, with tickets for the game demo running out moments after doors to the show were opened.

Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.

[Award List]

Game of the Year Division

Award Name Title Name Platform
Award for Excellence Resident Evil 2 PlayStation®4 / Xbox One / PC
Award for Excellence Devil May Cry 5 Xbox One / PlayStation®4 / PC

Future Division

Award Name Title Name Platform
Recipient Project Resistance PlayStation®4 / Xbox One / PC

[Product Information]

Resident Evil 2

Devil May Cry 5

Project Resistance

Inquiries regarding the above information may be directed to:

Capcom Co., Ltd.
Public Relations and Investor Relations Section
(Address) 3-1-3, Uchihiranomachi, Chuo-ku, Osaka, 540-0037, Japan
(Tel)+81-6-6920-3623 (Fax) +81-6-6920-5108

Disclaimer

Capcom Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 01:31:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAPCOM CO., LTD.
09:32pRESIDENT EVIL 2 AND DEVIL MAY CRY 5 : 2019! - Project Resistance wins award in ..
PU
09/13MONSTER HUNTER WORLD : Iceborne Ships 2.5 Million Units Globally! - Series first..
PU
09/11CAPCOM : (Amendment) Notice Regarding Partial Amendment to Press Release "Capcom..
PU
09/11Apple Arcade Set to Launch -- WSJ
DJ
09/11CAPCOM : Wins Patent Infringement Lawsuit
PU
09/09CAPCOM : announces new 'Resident Evil' game, 'Project Resistance'
AQ
09/03MONSTER HUNTER WORLD : Iceborne Featured in First-Time Collaboration With City o..
PU
08/29EXCLUSIVE : Valve to fight EU antitrust charges, five videogame publishers to se..
RE
08/01CAPCOM : Sales and Profit Up in Consolidated Results for the Three Months Ended ..
PU
07/04CAPCOM : and GungHo Launch Co-Developed Title TEPPEN! - Mobile game released glo..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 89 695 M
EBIT 2020 22 074 M
Net income 2020 15 084 M
Finance 2020 48 923 M
Yield 2020 1,50%
P/E ratio 2020 19,0x
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,65x
EV / Sales2021 2,26x
Capitalization 287 B
Chart CAPCOM CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
CAPCOM CO., LTD. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPCOM CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 2 969,00  JPY
Last Close Price 2 689,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 33,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenzo Tsujimoto Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Haruhiro Tsujimoto President, COO & Representative Director
Kenkichi Nomura Chief Financial Officer & Director
Takayuki Morinaga Independent Outside Director
Makoto Matsuo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPCOM CO., LTD.26.84%2 656
MICROSOFT CORPORATION35.20%1 048 494
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC42.94%30 895
SYNOPSYS59.83%20 235
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.50.74%18 361
SPLUNK INC8.39%17 201
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group