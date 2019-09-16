Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry 5 Each Win Award for Excellence at the Japan Game Awards: 2019! - Project Resistance wins award in the Future Division

Capcom Co., Ltd. (Capcom) today announced that Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry 5 each won an Award for Excellence in the Games of the Year Division of the Japan Game Awards: 2019 (held by the Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association). The prizes were announced at the Tokyo Game Show 2019, which was held from September 12-15. Additionally, Project Resistance was recognized in the Future Division Awards.

Resident Evil 2, winner of an Award for Excellence, utilized Capcom's cutting-edge R&D facilities to rebuild the original 1998 game, which was the fourth best-selling game in the series' history, completely from the ground up for current-generation game platforms. In addition to leveraging its technological prowess to provide heart-pulsing dramatics and a deeply immersive game world, Capcom successfully executed its digital strategy to effectively promote the game, resulting in global acclaim that propelled shipments to 4.5 million units* worldwide. Devil May Cry 5, also honored with an Award for Excellence, is the latest title in the series and the first mainline entry to be released in 10 years. Utilizing Capcom's proprietary RE Engine, the game boasts the series' most finely-detailed visuals, beautifully rendering the distinctive characters and high-speed, stylish action the games are known for, resulting in high praise and shipments in excess of 2.5 million units* worldwide. *As of June 30, 2019

In the Future Division, where players vote to select the upcoming titles they most look forward to, Project Resistance received an award. This title was very popular among show attendees, with tickets for the game demo running out moments after doors to the show were opened.

Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.

[Award List]

Game of the Year Division

Award Name Title Name Platform Award for Excellence Resident Evil 2 PlayStation®4 / Xbox One / PC Award for Excellence Devil May Cry 5 Xbox One / PlayStation®4 / PC

Future Division

Award Name Title Name Platform Recipient Project Resistance PlayStation®4 / Xbox One / PC

[Product Information]

Resident Evil 2

Devil May Cry 5

Project Resistance