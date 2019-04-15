Metal Tiger : Kalahari Metals Limited Environmental Permitting Update

Kalahari Metals Limited Environmental Permitting Update

Metal Tiger plc (AIM:MTR), the London Stock Exchange AIM listed investor in strategic natural resource opportunities, is pleased to announce that Kalahari Metals Limited ('KML'), in which Metal Tiger owns 50% of the issued share capital, has received notification that the Environmental Management Plan ('EMP') for KML's Okavango Copper Project ('OCP') has been reviewed and approved by the Botswana Department of Environmental Affairs ('DEA'), subject to a four-week public review period.

The public review is the precursor to the EMP authorisation which, if granted, would allow diamond drilling to commence on high priority targets within the OCP. Competitive drilling tenders have been received and KML is confident drilling will take place shortly after completion of the public review.

Michael McNeilly, Chief Executive Officer of Metal Tiger plc, commented:

'I am delighted by the continued support that the Botswana Department of Environmental Affairs has shown for the development of the KML portfolio, in which we see significant potential. The KML portfolio now includes a number of exciting geophysical and structural targets across the highly prospective Kalahari Copper Belt, which warrant further investigation by drilling. The anticipated drilling approvals will commence an exciting new chapter for the Company and our shareholders, and we look forward to providing further updates in due course.'

Project Background

KML holds interests in 12 highly prospective exploration licences covering a total area of 8,594km2 in the Kalahari Copper Belt, consisting of two 100% owned exploration licences, five exploration licences, subject to a binding earn-in agreement with Triprop Holdings (Pty) Limited, and five exploration licences subject to a conditional acquisition agreement with Resource Exploration and Development Ltd.

Under an investment agreement, announced on 6 June 2018, Metal Tiger owns 50% of KML, providing Metal Tiger with further exposure to a largely unexplored area, adjacent to significant recent discoveries in the highly prospective Kalahari Copper Belt.

Competent Person's Statement

The technical information contained in this disclosure has been read and approved by Mr Nick O'Reilly (MSc, DIC, MAusIMM, FGS), who is a qualified geologist and acts as the Competent Person under the AIM Rules - Note for Mining and Oil & Gas Companies. Mr O'Reilly is a Principal consultant working for Mining Analyst Consulting Ltd which has been retained by Metal Tiger PLC to provide technical support.

Metal Tiger plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM Market ('AIM') with the trading code MTR and invests in high potential mineral projects with a base, precious and strategic metals focus.

The Company's target is to deliver a high return for shareholders by investing in significantly undervalued and/or high potential opportunities in the mineral exploration and development sector. The Company's key strategic objective is to ensure the distribution to shareholders of major returns achieved from disposals. Metal Tiger has two investment divisions: Direct Equities and Direct Projects.

The Direct Equities division invests in undervalued natural resource companies listed on AIM, the ASX and the TSX. Through the trading of equities and warrants, Metal Tiger seeks to generate cash for investment in the Direct Projects division.

Metal Tiger's Direct Projects division is focused on the development of its key project interests in Botswana, Spain and Thailand. In Botswana, Metal Tiger, through its 10.48% interest in MOD Resources Limited and related JV, and its 50% interest in Kalahari Metals Limited, has a growing interest in the large and highly prospective Kalahari copper/silver belt. In Spain, the Company has tungsten and gold interests in the highly mineralised Extremadura region. In Thailand, Metal Tiger has interests in two potentially near-production stage lead/zinc/silver mines as well as licences, applications and critical historical data covering antimony, copper, gold, lead, zinc and silver opportunities.

The Company actively assesses new investment opportunities on an on-going basis and has access to a diverse pipeline of new opportunities in the natural resources and mining sectors. For pipeline opportunities deemed sufficiently attractive, Metal Tiger may invest in the project or entity by buying publicly listed shares, by financing privately and/or by entering into a joint venture.

