Cape Lambert Resources : Announcement by Fe Limited

The gossan line was traced over a 14km north south strike length with remnant outcrop identified at regular intervals along the length. Much of the area between outcrop presented as leached saprolite in keeping with the typical gossan model, refer figure 1.

Figure 1. Schematic of typical gossan section.

A total of 36 samples were collected of which 15 were from outcropping gossan both with and without visible copper minerals.

The Company is extremely pleased and excited to announce 8 samples returning copper values over 1% with a peak of 18.8% all accompanied with significant gold, silver and zinc values (+/- cobalt).

In addition, a result of 46% Mn (Consolidated Minerals Woodie Woodie resource grade; 31.4% Mn (2014)) in outcrop from a newly discovered oxide horizon was a welcome surprise and the Company will prioritise its further exploration, refer figure 2 for map of sample locations and figures 3 - 7 for sample photos.

Remaining samples were collected from quartz outcrops, many of which returned strongly anomalous gold grades which will be followed up in due course.

A drilling program has been planned targeting depth extensions of the gossanous mineralisation with initial shallow angled holes to intercept the interpreted dip as guided by the local structural setting. Some deeper holes are expected to be drilled depending on what is discovered in the field and the program is anticipated to begin in late October pending receipt of necessary approvals.