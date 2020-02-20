Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Cape Lambert Resources Limited    CFE   AU000000CFE0

CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES LIMITED

(CFE)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/19
0.006 AUD   --.--%
09:32pCAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Appendix 2A
PU
08:52pCAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Proposed issue of Securities - CFE
PU
08:52pCAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y - Tony Sage
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cape Lambert Resources : Appendix 3Y - Tim Turner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 08:52pm EST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN 71 095 047 920

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Timothy Turner

Date of last notice

29 November 2012

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

(1) Mr Timothy Paul Turner and Ms Marianne

(including registered holder)

Turner as trustee of the Woody

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to

Superannuation Fund, a fund controlled by

the relevant interest.

Mr Turner.

(2) Halle Woody Pty Ltd < The Woody S/F

A/C>, a company and fund controlled by

Mr Turner.

Date of change

19 February 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

Indirect: (1)

1,500,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Indirect: (2)

23,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

2,200,000

Number disposed

Nil

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

To satisfy debts owing of $22,000

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

Indirect: (1)

1,500,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Indirect: (2)

2,223,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Nature of change

Pursuant to shareholder approval at the Annual

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of

General Meeting held on 11 February 2020.

options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment

plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

N/A

to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

21 February 2020

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Cape Lambert Resources Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 01:51:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES LIM
09:32pCAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Appendix 2A
PU
08:52pCAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Proposed issue of Securities - CFE
PU
08:52pCAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y - Tony Sage
PU
08:52pCAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y - Tim Turner
PU
02/11CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Appendix 3X - Mark Hancock
PU
02/11CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : AGM Results, Board Changes and Chairmans Contract
PU
02/11CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Appendix 3Z - Stefan Muller
PU
01/31CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B
PU
01/06CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Appendix 2A
PU
01/06CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Cleansing Prospectus
PU
More news
Chart CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cape Lambert Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Antony William Paul Sage Executive Chairman
Melissa Kate Chapman Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Timothy Paul Turner Independent Non-Executive Director
Stefan Müller Non-Executive Director
Eloise von Puttkammer Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES LIMITED50.00%4
VALE S.A.0.21%61 949
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED3.46%22 889
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-14.93%7 668
NMDC LTD-11.51%4 493
FERREXPO PLC-3.93%1 160
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group