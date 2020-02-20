Cape Lambert Resources : Appendix 3Y - Tim Turner

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN 71 095 047 920

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Timothy Turner Date of last notice 29 November 2012

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect Nature of indirect interest (1) Mr Timothy Paul Turner and Ms Marianne (including registered holder) Turner as trustee of the Woody Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to Superannuation Fund, a fund controlled by the relevant interest. Mr Turner. (2) Halle Woody Pty Ltd < The Woody S/F A/C>, a company and fund controlled by Mr Turner. Date of change 19 February 2020 No. of securities held prior to change Indirect: (1) 1,500,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Indirect: (2) 23,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Class Fully paid ordinary shares Number acquired 2,200,000 Number disposed Nil