Cape Lambert Resources : Appendix 3Y - Tony Sage

Name of entity CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES LIMITED
ABN 71 095 047 920
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Antony Sage
Date of last notice
14 November 2016
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Indirect (1):
Shares owned by PG Partnership, of which
which Mr Sage has a relevant interest.
Indirect (2):
Securities owned by Okewood Pty Ltd, a
company in which Mr Sage has a relevant
interest.
Date of change
19 February 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
Indirect (1):
250,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Indirect (2):
77,516,681 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Class
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Number acquired
38,499,995
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
To satisfy debts owing of $384,999.95
No. of securities held after change
Indirect (1):
250,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Indirect (2):
116,016,676 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Nature of change
Pursuant to shareholder approval at the
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
|
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No
above traded during a +closed period where prior written
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
N/A
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
N/A
Date: 21 February 2020
