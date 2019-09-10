Cape Lambert Resources : Cleansing Prospectus

CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES LIMITED
ACN 095 047 920
CLEANSING PROSPECTUS
For an offer of up to 20,000 Shares at an issue price of $0.007 per Share to raise up to $140 (before expenses) (Offer).
This Prospectus has been prepared primarily for the purpose of Section 708A(11) of the Corporations Act to remove any trading restrictions on the sale of Shares issued by the Company prior to the Closing Date.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
This is an important document that should be read in its entirety. If you do not understand it you should consult your professional advisers without delay. The Shares offered by this
Prospectus should be considered highly speculative.
Prospectus - cleansing (September) (Clean)
T A B L E O F C O N TE N T S
|
1.
|
CORPORATE DIRECTORY..........................................................................................
|
1
|
2.
|
SUMMARY OF IMPORTANT DATES AND IMPORTANT NOTES ...................................
|
2
|
3.
|
DETAILS OF THE OFFER..............................................................................................
|
4
|
4.
|
PURPOSE AND EFFECT OF THE OFFER.......................................................................
|
7
|
5.
|
RIGHTS ATTACHING TO SHARES.............................................................................
|
11
|
6.
|
RISK FACTORS ........................................................................................................
|
13
|
7.
|
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ..................................................................................
|
21
|
8.
|
DIRECTORS' AUTHORISATION ................................................................................
|
28
|
9.
|
GLOSSARY ..............................................................................................................
|
29
1. CORPORATE DIRECTORY
Directors
Tony Sage
Executive Chairman
Stefan Muller
Non-Executive Director
Tim Turner
Non-Executive Director
Company Secretary
Melissa Chapman
ASX Code
CFE
Website
www.capelam.com.au
Registered Office
32 Harrogate Street
West Leederville WA 6007
Telephone: + 61 8 9380 9555
Facsimile: +61 8 9380 9666
Share Registry*
Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd
Level 11
172 St Georges Terrace
Perth WA 6000
Telephone: 1300 85 05 05 (Australia)
Telephone: +61 3 9415 4000 (Overseas)
Auditors*
BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd
38 Station Street
Subiaco WA 6008
-
These entities have not been involved in the preparation of this Prospectus and have not consented to being named in this Prospectus. Their names are included for information purposes only.
|
Prospectus - cleansing (September) (Clean)
|
1
2. SUMMARY OF IMPORTANT DATES AND IMPORTANT NOTES
|
2.1
|
Indicative Timetable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Action
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lodgement of Prospectus with the ASIC and ASX
|
11 September 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Opening Date
|
11 September 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Closing Date*
|
5.00pm (WST)
|
|
|
|
30 September 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expected date for quotation of Shares issued under
|
30 September 2019
|
|
|
the Offer on ASX*
|
|
|
|
|
-
-
The above dates are indicative only and may change without notice. The Directors reserve the right to vary these dates, including the Closing Date, without notice. The Company also reserves the right not to proceed with the Offer at any time before the issue of Shares to applicants.
-
Important Notes
This Prospectus is dated 11 September 2019 and was lodged with the ASIC on that date. The ASIC, the ASX and its officers take no responsibility for the contents of this Prospectus or the merits of the investment to which this Prospectus relates.
No Shares may be issued on the basis of this Prospectus later than 13 months after the date of this Prospectus.
The Offer is only available to those who are personally invited to accept the Offer. Applications for Shares offered pursuant to this Prospectus can only be submitted on an original Application Form which accompanies this Prospectus.
This Prospectus is a transaction specific prospectus for an offer of continuously quoted securities (as defined in the Corporations Act) and has been prepared in accordance with Section 713 of the Corporations Act. It does not contain the same level of disclosure as an initial public offering prospectus. In making representations in this Prospectus, regard has been had to the fact that the Company is a disclosing entity for the purposes of the Corporations Act and certain matters may reasonably be expected to be known to investors and professional advisers whom potential investors may consult.
-
Investment Advice
This Prospectus does not provide investment advice and has been prepared without taking account of your financial objectives, financial situation or particular needs (including financial or taxation issues). You should seek professional investment advice before subscribing for Shares under this Prospectus.
-
Risk factors
Potential investors should be aware that subscribing for Shares in the Company involves a number of risks. The key risk factors of which investors should be aware are set out in the Section 6 of this Prospectus. These risks together with other general risks applicable to all investments in listed securities not specifically referred to, may affect the value of the Shares in the future. Accordingly, an investment in the Company should be considered highly speculative. Investors should consider consulting their professional advisers before deciding whether to apply for Shares pursuant to this Prospectus.
|
Prospectus - cleansing (September) (Clean)
|
2
-
Applicants outside Australia
The distribution of this Prospectus in jurisdictions outside Australia may be restricted by law and persons who come into possession of this Prospectus should seek advice on and observe any of these restrictions. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws. This Prospectus does not constitute an offer of Shares in any jurisdiction where, or to any person to whom, it would be unlawful to issue in this Prospectus.
-
Disclaimer
No person is authorised to give information or to make any representation in connection with the Offer described in this Prospectus, which is not contained in the Prospectus. Any information or representation not so contained may not be relied on as having been authorised by the Company in connection with the Offer. You should rely only on information in this Prospectus.
-
Forward-lookingstatements
This Prospectus contains forward-looking statements which are identified by words such as 'may', 'could', 'believes', 'estimates', 'targets', 'expects', or 'intends' and other similar words that involve risks and uncertainties.
These statements are based on an assessment of present economic and operating conditions, and on a number of assumptions regarding future events and actions that, as at the date of this Prospectus, are expected to take place.
Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, the Directors and our management.
The Company cannot and do not give any assurance that the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this prospectus will actually occur and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
The Company has no intention to update or revise forward-looking statements, or to publish prospective financial information in the future, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other factors affect the information contained in this prospectus, except where required by law.
These forward looking statements are subject to various risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or anticipated in these statements. These risk factors are set out in Section 6 of this Prospectus.
-
Website
No document or information included on the Company's website is incorporated by reference into this Prospectus.
|
Prospectus - cleansing (September) (Clean)
|
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Cape Lambert Resources Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 03:11:05 UTC