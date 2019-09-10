Cape Lambert Resources : Cleansing Prospectus

CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES LIMITED

ACN 095 047 920

CLEANSING PROSPECTUS

For an offer of up to 20,000 Shares at an issue price of $0.007 per Share to raise up to $140 (before expenses) (Offer).

This Prospectus has been prepared primarily for the purpose of Section 708A(11) of the Corporations Act to remove any trading restrictions on the sale of Shares issued by the Company prior to the Closing Date.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This is an important document that should be read in its entirety. If you do not understand it you should consult your professional advisers without delay. The Shares offered by this

Prospectus should be considered highly speculative.

