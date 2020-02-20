Cape Lambert Resources : Proposed issue of Securities - CFE

Proposed issue of securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday February 21, 2020
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Maximum Number of
ASX +Security Code
+Security Description
+securities to be issued
CFE
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
121,576,926
Proposed +issue date
Wednesday February 19, 2020
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
71095047920
1.3
ASX issuer code
CFE
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday February 21, 2020
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?
+Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity
Yes
7A.1a Conditions
Approval/Condition
Date for determination
Is the date estimated or
+Security holder approval
Tuesday February 11, 2020
actual?
Actual
-
Approval received/condition met?
Yes
Comments
Shareholder approval received at the AGM on 11 February 2020
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?
No
ASX +Security Code and Description
CFE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Maximum Number of +securities proposed to be issued
60,788,463
Purpose of the issue
Settlement of liabilities as resolved at the AGM held on 11 February 2020 (resolutions 10-14)
Proposed issue of securities
Offer price details for retail security holders
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?
AUD - Australian Dollar
What is the issue price per +security?
AUD 0.01000
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Oversubscription & Scale back details
May a scale back be applied to this event?
No
Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7C - Timetable
7C.1 Proposed +issue date
Wednesday February 19, 2020
Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements
7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the issue under listing rule 7.1? Yes
7D.1a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1
Tuesday February 11, 2020
7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11.1 participating in the proposed issue? Yes
7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No
7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No
Part 7E - Fees and expenses
7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? No
7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No
7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7F - Further Information
7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No
7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue
Proposed issue of securities
