Cape Lambert Resources : Proposed issue of Securities - CFE

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday February 21, 2020

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of ASX +Security Code +Security Description +securities to be issued CFE ORDINARY FULLY PAID 121,576,926

Proposed +issue date

Wednesday February 19, 2020

