Cape Lambert Resources : Proposed issue of Securities - CFE

Proposed issue of securities Announcement Summary Entity name CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES LIMITED Announcement Type New announcement Date of this announcement Tuesday February 25, 2020 The Proposed issue is: A placement or other type of issue Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue Maximum Number of ASX +Security Code +Security Description +securities to be issued CFE ORDINARY FULLY PAID 152,522,625 Proposed +issue date Friday May 8, 2020 Refer to next page for full details of the announcement Proposed issue of securities 1 / 5

Proposed issue of securities Part 1 - Entity and announcement details 1.1 Name of +Entity CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES LIMITED We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules. 1.2 Registered Number Type Registration Number ABN 71095047920 1.3 ASX issuer code CFE The announcement is New announcement Date of this announcement Tuesday February 25, 2020 1.6 The Proposed issue is: A placement or other type of issue Proposed issue of securities 2 / 5

Proposed issue of securities Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue Part 7A - Conditions 7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue? +Security holder approval Court approval Lodgement of court order with +ASIC ACCC approval FIRB approval Another approval/condition external to the entity Yes 7A.1a Conditions Approval/Condition Date for determination Is the date estimated or ** Approval +Security holder approval Tuesday February 11, 2020 actual? received/condition met? Actual Yes Comments Part 7B - Issue details Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)? Existing class Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities? No Details of +securities proposed to be issued ASX +Security Code and Description CFE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID Maximum Number of +securities proposed to be issued 152,522,625 Purpose of the issue Settlement of liabilities as resolved at the AGM held on 11 February 2020 (resolution 9) Proposed issue of securities 3 / 5

Proposed issue of securities Offer price details for retail security holders In what currency is the cash What is the issue price per consideration being paid? +security? AUD - Australian Dollar AUD 0.01000 Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class? Yes Oversubscription & Scale back details May a scale back be applied to this event? No Part 7C - Timetable 7C.1 Proposed +issue date Friday May 8, 2020 Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements 7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the issue under listing rule 7.1? Yes 7D.1a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1 Tuesday February 11, 2020 7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11.1 participating in the proposed issue? Yes 7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No 7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No Part 7E - Fees and expenses Proposed issue of securities 4 / 5

Proposed issue of securities 7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? No 7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No 7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue Part 7F - Further Information 7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No 7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue Proposed issue of securities 5 / 5